Community foundations: Connecting and responding to local needs (Guest Opinion by Pragya Murphy)

By Pragya Murphy
 7 days ago
Pragya Murphy, CAP® is development officer at the Central New York Community Foundation. She can be reached at pmurphy@cnycf.org. A century ago, Cleveland banker Frederick Goff had a vision: to pool the charitable resources of his community’s philanthropists into a single permanent endowment for the betterment of the city. That vision...

SYRACUSE, NY
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SYRACUSE, NY
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
