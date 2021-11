An adviser to the EU's top court has claimed that citizens' information in Germany is being illegally harvested, after telecom companies challenged bulk data collection. The German data retention law was criticized on Thursday by an adviser to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), who stated that general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data is only allowed in exceptional cases, such as a threat to national security.

EUROPE ・ 4 DAYS AGO