The "Big Three" nomenclature for the big U.S. automakers seems increasingly outdated as automakers like Tesla and, now, Rivian rack up huge valuations on Wall Street. Today's Rivian IPO has the company (at this writing) valued at well over $93 billion, making it the second most valuable U.S. automaker after Tesla (with a stock market cap of just over $1 trillion). The next most valuable U.S. automaker is GM, valued currently at $86 billion or just under $60 per share, followed by Ford ($80 billion), Lucid Group ($69 billion), and Stellantis ($64 billion).

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO