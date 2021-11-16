ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Former Man City Skipper Names Best Players He's Played With At the Club

By Adam Booker
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

With the influx of money from the Abu Dhabi Group in 2008 and the era since, a plethora of world-class footballers have practised their trade at the Etihad Stadium.

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who signed in the summer of 2008, shared the dressing room with them all before he parted ways with the Sky Blues in 2019.

While speaking on former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, the 35-year-old gave his verdict on who he believes were the best players he played alongside in the City shirt.

"You've got to put David (Silva) in there," said the former Belgium international, who made 360 appearances across all competitions during his time in Manchester.

"He (Silva) was effortless, even in games and he made you look such an average player at times. Sometimes you go really aggressive one side and think he's going to commit - he never commits, he waits for you, and then he goes the other side."

And while he does not get the universal credit that some City fans feel he deserves, Kompany was quick to mention the name of one of the greats in the club's history, who was pivotal to their success under former managers Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini.

Kompany added: "Yaya Toure, in my opinion, I love him, but he could have had everything. He could have played centre-back and been the best centre-back.

"He had left foot, right foot, a through ball that was delicate, he could win duels and he ran past people from midfield. Then you obviously have Kevin De Bruyne and (Sergio) Kun Agüero."

The former defender is widely considered as one of the most successful captains in Premier League history, as he lifted four league titles amongst other domestic silverware during his time as Manchester City skipper.

