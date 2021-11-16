Nvidia's $40 Billion Takeover of Chip Designer Arm Faces a UK National Security Probe
By Sam Shead, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
7 days ago
Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries ordered a "phase 2" probe into Nvidia's $40 billion bid for Arm on Tuesday. The probe — to be carried out by the Competition and Markets Authority — will investigate antitrust concerns and national security issues associated with the deal. Arm was spun...
A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
The authority says the alleged collusion decreased the level of discounts available to consumers buying Apple and Beats products on the Amazon Italy marketplace. It has also ordered the tech giants to end the restrictions on resellers. The AGCM announced the sanction today, saying its probe identified a restrictive agreement...
Business groups and local councils are protesting at a hidden £1.65bn post-Brexit cut to development funding in the North, in a fresh blow to Boris Johnson’s claims to be “levelling up” the country.South Yorkshire is poised to lose £900m and Tees Valley and Durham £750m over six years, the organisations are telling Michael Gove – because the UK left the EU.The ‘Red Wall’ areas, plus Lincolnshire, were in line to receive the cash because they have become relatively poorer since the last spending round which finished last year.The government pledged to match lost EU funding after Brexit – to “tackle...
Thailand wants to have 1 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2025 and is hoping that it will grow to 15 million a decade later. Energy Absolute diversified into the commercial EV business in 2019, but the pandemic has affected the company's foray into EVs. The biodiesel producer and...
Beijing's ongoing regulatory crackdown on technology could last up to 30 years, predicts GFM Asset Management's Tariq Dennison. Still, long-term investors are buying shares of Chinese tech firms like Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and JD.com for their long-term prospects, he says. New regulations are "more likely to entrench these companies and...
Technology companies doing business with China or U.S. adversaries need to reveal why, Palantir CEO Alex Karp told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday. The comments from Karp come as more tech companies pull out of the country amid harsher internet censorship. Technology companies doing business with China or U.S. adversaries...
"We're very happy as a private company," Stripe co-founder John Collison told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Fintech Abu Dhabi festival. Stripe launched in the United Arab Emirates in June and has plans to expand to other Gulf countries, Collison said. Collison said it was also "not implausible" that the...
Istanbul-based Getir, which aims to ship groceries to people's doors in as little as 10 minutes, says it is buying Weezy to further expand into the U.K. Europe is home to a flourishing grocery delivery sector that's seen a flood of challengers emerge trying to take on supermarkets and convenience stores.
Maurice Levy, who is chairman of the board of advertising giant Publicis Groupe, told CNBC's Karen Tso at the Women's Forum on Friday that rising inflation was the result of scarcity in supply chains. "It's also the fact that we are moving to green energy, we are moving to a...
There’s even more bad news for Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM. Yet another agency has concerns over Nvidia having total control over the UK chip company which provides blueprints to heaps of tech companies including Apple and Samsung. Just days after the UK launched a six month inquiry into the deal, the United States Federal Trade Commission has decided to also step in to scrutinise the move.
Windows has actually been on ARM-based devices for quite a few years now, but it isn’t at all surprising that there are so few of them. Despite hardware being adequate, the Windows on ARM experience has been generally regarded to be less than stellar, with many of the complaints focused around performance, battery life, and support for x86/x64 Windows software. Some have put the blame on Qualcomm’s chipsets, but it seems that there is no escaping that because, apparently, Microsoft and Qualcomm have made a deal that makes Windows on ARM a Snapdragon exclusive, at least for the next two or so years.
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China is bringing the regulatory hammer down yet again on some of the country's largest tech firms. Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and other companies were all slapped with fines over the weekend for violating antitrust laws, the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement.
UK Competition authority has 24 weeks to investigate further. Nvidia’s ongoing attempt to purchase Arm has hit yet another stumbling block, after the U.K.’s Competition Market’s Authority (CMA) said the deal requires further investigation. The government published the CMA’s Phase 1 report, which recommends a Phase 2 investigation after finding...
Comments / 0