ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nvidia's $40 Billion Takeover of Chip Designer Arm Faces a UK National Security Probe

By Sam Shead, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries ordered a "phase 2" probe into Nvidia's $40 billion bid for Arm on Tuesday. The probe — to be carried out by the Competition and Markets Authority — will investigate antitrust concerns and national security issues associated with the deal. Arm was spun...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US unions call for halt to Amazon buyout of MGM

A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector. "Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers. The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May. Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
LABOR ISSUES
TechCrunch

Italy fines Amazon and Apple $230M over alleged reseller collusion

The authority says the alleged collusion decreased the level of discounts available to consumers buying Apple and Beats products on the Amazon Italy marketplace. It has also ordered the tech giants to end the restrictions on resellers. The AGCM announced the sanction today, saying its probe identified a restrictive agreement...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Business groups attack £1.65bn cut to ‘levelling up’ funding in North after Brexit

Business groups and local councils are protesting at a hidden £1.65bn post-Brexit cut to development funding in the North, in a fresh blow to Boris Johnson’s claims to be “levelling up” the country.South Yorkshire is poised to lose £900m and Tees Valley and Durham £750m over six years, the organisations are telling Michael Gove – because the UK left the EU.The ‘Red Wall’ areas, plus Lincolnshire, were in line to receive the cash because they have become relatively poorer since the last spending round which finished last year.The government pledged to match lost EU funding after Brexit – to “tackle...
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Renewable Energy Company in Thailand Has Electric Vehicle Dreams

Thailand wants to have 1 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2025 and is hoping that it will grow to 15 million a decade later. Energy Absolute diversified into the commercial EV business in 2019, but the pandemic has affected the company's foray into EVs. The biodiesel producer and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margrethe Vestager
Person
Jensen Huang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank#Digital#Culture#Acorn Computers#British#Arm#Cma#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
PC Gamer

United States joins list of countries investigating Nvidia's ARM acquisition

There’s even more bad news for Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM. Yet another agency has concerns over Nvidia having total control over the UK chip company which provides blueprints to heaps of tech companies including Apple and Samsung. Just days after the UK launched a six month inquiry into the deal, the United States Federal Trade Commission has decided to also step in to scrutinise the move.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Qualcomm Windows on ARM exclusivity is stunting its growth

Windows has actually been on ARM-based devices for quite a few years now, but it isn’t at all surprising that there are so few of them. Despite hardware being adequate, the Windows on ARM experience has been generally regarded to be less than stellar, with many of the complaints focused around performance, battery life, and support for x86/x64 Windows software. Some have put the blame on Qualcomm’s chipsets, but it seems that there is no escaping that because, apparently, Microsoft and Qualcomm have made a deal that makes Windows on ARM a Snapdragon exclusive, at least for the next two or so years.
SOFTWARE
CNN

China fines Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu for more antitrust violations

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China is bringing the regulatory hammer down yet again on some of the country's largest tech firms. Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and other companies were all slapped with fines over the weekend for violating antitrust laws, the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement.
ECONOMY
aibusiness.com

Nvidia’s Arm deal hit with fresh regulatory concerns in the UK

UK Competition authority has 24 weeks to investigate further. Nvidia’s ongoing attempt to purchase Arm has hit yet another stumbling block, after the U.K.’s Competition Market’s Authority (CMA) said the deal requires further investigation. The government published the CMA’s Phase 1 report, which recommends a Phase 2 investigation after finding...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy