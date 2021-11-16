ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max Acquires Sinking Ship’s ‘Odd Squad’ For Latin America

By Andreas Wiseman
 7 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : HBO Max has acquired non-exclusive SVOD rights to the first two seasons of Sinking Ship Entertainment’s Odd Squad for Latin America.

Episodes of the Emmy-winning kids’ comedy math series are expected to launch on the streaming platform in 2022.

Odd Squad is a live-action comedy about kid agents who are equipped with the world’s most advanced and unpredictable gadgetry. Whenever something strange, weird or unusually odd happens, it’s Odd Squad’s job to put things right by using math to solve odd problems.

The series was created by Tim McKeon and Adam Peltzman and is co-produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and Fred Rogers Productions for PBS, in association with TVOkids. The series premiered on TVOkids in Canada and PBS KIDS in the United States in November of 2014. An accompanying Odd Squad movie starring Jack McBrayer was released in 2016.

“We are so pleased to be placing this beloved series with HBO Max in Latin America,” said Kate Sanagan, Head of Sales and Distribution at Sinking Ship Entertainment. “The brand has had a steady presence in this territory for a few years, and we know it will only grow stronger on HBO Max .”

“We are thrilled to be adding the well-known Odd Squad to our offering on HBO Max . It is a clever, funny and fast paced show with a fabulous cast – a much loved series all around,” said Jessica Bishop, Director of Acquisitions, WarnerMedia Kids & Family Latin America.

Since its founding in 2004, Sinking Ship has won 24 Daytime Emmy awards, including series wins for Ghostwriter (Apple TV+), Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventures (Nickelodeon), Odd Squad (PBS KIDS, TVOkids), and Giver (ION).

