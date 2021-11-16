ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are people getting more plastic surgery during the pandemic?

By Lexie Johnson
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
Plastic surgeons across the country, and here in Utah, are seeing an increase in people wanting nose jobs and face lifts, and it’s all thanks to the pandemic.

It’s a phenomenon known as the ‘Zoom Boom.’

The Zoom Boom refers to more people getting plastic surgery due to spending more time on Zoom and video conferencing apps.

Utah doctor Daniel Ward says there is a 20 to 30 percent increase across the country in people getting plastic surgery.

Video conferencing for work and even social events is considered normal now, meaning people have more time to reflect and see themselves on camera, noticing their own facial imperfections. This is known as zoom dysmorphia.

The top request is for rhinoplasty followed by eye lifts, facelifts and facial rejuvenation.

“It’s almost like they see this droopy eyelid or this prominent bump, and it’s obscuring who they really are, and so it seems to be more of our patients are proceeding with surgery and with ways to kind of improve, or even just tweak slightly themselves, their face, or their features, it’s almost like they want to look more like their true identity, or their true identity as they see themselves,” said Doctor P. Daniel Ward, a Facial Plastic Surgeon of Ward MD Facial Plastic Surgery.

Doctor Ward says it’s not just older people getting plastic surgery either, there is a boom in 30 to 40 years old’s doing facial rejuvenation.

People in this age range are noticing their face is fuller, and they want to reposition or reconfigure the muscles in the face and neck to look younger and more refreshed.

“I think it’s just a really interesting conglomerate of things where, it may be a little bit of a focus brought about because of the times, just in general I think there’s a societal movement towards wellness, but also with Covid I think people are kind of like, it’s now or never, they’re facing their own mortality, maybe shortness of life, and they kind of just want to do it,” said Doctor Ward.

Another contributing factor to the higher numbers, more people are home so there is more time to recover from surgery, they are already wearing masks to cover the bruising, and some people have more money because they’re not traveling.

wnctimes.com

Why Do People Get Lost in the Grocery Store?

I saw this title on an article in Science Daily and I just had to read it! This study shows, it really is all in your head!. Ever been lost in the grocery store? Researchers are closer to knowing why it happens. Date:. November 16, 2021. Source:. University of Arizona.
Boston Herald

Older dog’s symptoms can be arthritis

I share an 8-year-old spayed female spaniel mutt dog with my ex-husband. A few months ago, she started shaking some and doing a belly crawl. She was seen by a vet, they found nothing significant, and the dog was sent home with something called Carprofen for a few days. She improved and the meds ran out. The problem started again about a week ago, so I took her in where she was given a tick panel that was negative, but positive for anaplasmosis. Pending a PCR, I was given Carprofen and a week of doxycycline for the dog. The PCR came back negative and again, she seems to be doing much better, but I worry that when the medications run out again that things will be as they were. What do I do now, and would you suggest any other testing? I was told that she is otherwise fine except for being a bit overweight and always being a bit anxious and barking a lot. Are there any other medications that you think she should have?
BOSTON, MA
BBC

Deaths of people treated under the Mental Health Act rose during pandemic

The number of deaths of people being treated under the Mental Health Act in England rose during the coronavirus pandemic, estimates suggest. The Care Quality Commission's (CQC) findings come amid concerns over staff shortages in psychiatric units. Some 490 people died while detained under the act in the year to...
MENTAL HEALTH
extratv

Why Jodie Sweetin Lost 37 Lbs. During the COVID-19 Pandemic

“Full House” star Jodie Sweetin, 39, is opening up on the mental and physical toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an episode of the “Allison Interviews” podcast, Sweetin revealed that she “lost almost 37 pounds” during the COVID-19 pandemic due to anxiety and depression. She shared, “I know I was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
