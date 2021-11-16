ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Clean energy is key to making heating bills more affordable

By Guest Commentary
CalMatters
CalMatters
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbzTF_0cyCJVVZ00

In summary

Studies show that transitioning to an electricity grid powered by 100% clean energy can lock in lower utility bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVeBf_0cyCJVVZ00

By Andrew Brooks, Special to CalMatters

Andrew Brooks is the director of West Coast Operations at the Association for Energy Affordability.

The price of natural gas is soaring in California – again. The spike, which will push up heating bills for millions of families this winter, speaks to a fundamental truth about powering and heating our homes with fossil fuels like gas – we are at the mercy of wild fluctuations in price that are an inherent part of the business model.

For decades, this cycle of fossil fuel price spikes has felt inescapable – but thanks to rapid technology advances, it no longer is. California has the opportunity in coming years to move into an energy future that is dramatically more stable and significantly more affordable – by ending our dependence on fossil fuels entirely.

Numerous studies show that transitioning to an electricity grid that is powered by 100% clean energy resources – and then using that electricity to power appliances in homes for heating and cooking – can lock in lower energy bills for households. Getting there will require a massive investment in upgrading homes with electric appliances, but this investment will pay for itself through lower energy bills, job gains, cleaner air and a more stable climate.

Let’s talk first about the inherent differences between the business models of fossil fuels and clean energy resources that make a clean energy future the obvious choice.

If you look at a graph of natural gas prices over the last decade, the line looks like the ridge of a particularly scraggly mountain range – soaring peaks followed by lurching drops. We’re headed up a peak right now, and still climbing. The Energy Information Administration projects that natural gas heating bills in the West will increase by 23.5% this year compared to last year.

A graph of renewable energy prices like solar over the last decade paints a very different picture. That line has moved in only one direction – downward. In fact, the price of renewable energy has dropped so dramatically that it is now the world’s most affordable energy resource.

To insulate families from spikes in fossil fuel prices, California needs to move much faster to invest in new renewable energy resources like wind and solar by accelerating our 100% clean energy target. The next step – which must happen concurrently with our push for more renewable energy – is a massive effort to upgrade homes with clean electric appliances like heat pumps that can put this clean energy to work lowering bills for families and cutting the pollution that is driving the climate crisis.

A recent study from Carbon Switch found that if every home in the United States replaced their heating and cooling systems with heat pumps, the average California household would save more than $300 annually in energy costs. The report also found that the transition off of fossil fuel appliances could create as many as 348,656 jobs in California alone.

A clean energy future with more stable and affordable bills is in sight – but of course, this transition will not arrive in time to protect households that currently use gas for heating from sky-high energy costs this winter. No household should have to choose between staying warm and putting food on the table. To protect vulnerable families, California needs to vastly increase utility assistance for low-income families now.

California leaders took an important step in the right direction earlier this year when they allocated $2 billion for utility debt relief – but these funds have been slow to reach vulnerable households and are insufficient to meet the scale of the need. To make matters worse, California’s moratorium on utility shut offs just expired, leaving thousands of families facing shut offs as we head into winter.

This spike in gas prices is going to hit families hard, but we don’t need to remain at the mercy of fluctuations in gas prices in winters to come. California leaders have the policy solutions at their fingertips to deliver a more stable and affordable clean energy future – we should invest in them.

Comments / 1

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Biggest-Ever Carbon Capture Project Facing Midwest Opposition

What’s touted as the world’s largest carbon capture and sequestration project is facing headwinds from farmers and environmentalists even as. and New York financiers are investing in the $4.5 billion endeavor. The Midwest Carbon Express is a privately financed, 2,000 mile-long pipeline network. It will collect carbon dioxide emissions at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gladstonedispatch.com

Homeowners can drop heating costs with tips

Winter conditions are nearing, and homeowners will have to decide between prioritizing natural gas or electricity costs in order to heat their home this season. Officials with electric company Evergy stress space heaters are the least-efficient option heading into the winter season. Andrew Baker, a senior communications manager for Evergy,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
theenergymix.com

U.S. Investors, States Shifting from Gas Plants to Renewables

Investors and state governments in the United States are pulling back from new natural gas projects, showing how climate policy and technological advancements are shifting their choices in favour of renewable energy. “The future for planned gas-fired power plants appears bleak as the investment market leaves them behind and turns...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin county programs offer energy bill assistance amid rising heat costs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The cost to heat your home is expected to increase 70%– costing the typical household almost $900 this winter. “A typical residential customer uses about 609 therms of natural gas a season, and they paid about $498 last winter,” said Chis Ouellette, a spokesperson from Xcel Energy. To help offset those costs, the state of...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Resources#Natural Gas
city-countyobserver.com

State Offers Assistance With Energy Costs

As cold weather sets in, Hoosiers struggling to pay energy utility bills should be aware of Indiana’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program is designed to help households with utility costs associated with electricity and their primary heating source, and avoid shutoffs, especially during the winter. Applications are accepted through May 16 and available here.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Money for families to pay for heating and other utilities to be distributed

(AP) – The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of […]
U.S. POLITICS
WWLP 22News

Tips on bringing down your heating bill

(Mass Appeal) – Consumers across the country are feeling the pain at the gas pump, and it doesn’t look like the price for fuel is coming down any time soon. We have Todd from Cambridge Credit to talk about why the price of gas has risen and what are some of the things we can do to help save on our heating bill this winter.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

White House offering more aid for winter heat, utility bills

The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which...
POTUS
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy