Medicaid, Medicare Overpaid Billions of Dollars, Report Finds

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A new report from the Michigan Auditor General finds the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency overpaid $3.9 billion in benefits. The office adds the state will not likely recover the money because the fault is with the UIA and not people who filed for the benefits. Over 648,000 people were sent letters this summer saying they had to reapply for eligibility and over 347,000 were determined to be ineligible.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO