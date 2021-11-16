ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

American Tower Acquires CoreSite: Paying A Hefty Price For A Niche Opportunity

By Daniel Jones
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American Tower struck a deal to acquire CoreSite Realty, valuing the latter at $10.1 billion. On November 15th, news broke that American Tower (NYSE:AMT), a major telecommunications towers company, had agreed to purchase CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a data center operator, in a transaction valued at roughly $10.1 billion. This marks...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Chobani Has Innovated Itself Into A High-Growth Company

Chobani’s business model is driven by a focus on values, specifically sustainability and nutrition. Yet, these values are not a source of competitive advantage and did not prevent the company. Chobani Inc. (NASDAQ: CHO), the food maker made famous by its flagship Greek yogurt, filed to go public through an...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Hexcel Corporation: It Could Pay Off For Patient Investors

Hexcel Corporation has dealt with a lot of pain over the past year or so, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the modern era, advanced composite materials are used to create many of the physical technologies that we utilize today. These range from aircraft to spacecraft to other vehicles and so much more. And one of the companies dedicated to creating these composites is Hexcel Corporation (HXL). Despite experiencing some pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with that pain continuing into the current fiscal year, the company has generally performed quite well in the past. Ultimately, it should make a recovery down the road. But that doesn't mean that it makes for a great prospect to buy into at this time. For those who have a much longer time horizon for the firm, it may make sense to buy in now and wait. But for impatient investors, there are probably better prospects on the market to be had.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Aaron's GenNext Strategy To Improve Efficiency And Earnings

Revenue over the past few years has been stable at around $1.7 billion and adjusting for spinoff costs, EBITDA has also stayed fairly consistent and has even grown. The Aaron's Company Inc (AAN) is a furniture retailer that provides lease-to-own solutions to customers. Last October they restructured the business by spinning off their leasing division into PROG Holdings Inc (PRG). Through this restructure, Aaron's had a major selloff going from over $60 a share to roughly $16 a share, leaving the stock undervalued.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Regal Rexnord: Richly Valued

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) makes essential products such as electrical motors and power transmission products for various end markets. Its end markets are attractive, but it does face stiff competition worldwide across all its business lines. The company's valuation is rich at this time. I acquired a few shares at...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Coresite#Cor#American Tower Coresite
Seeking Alpha

BeiGene purchases N.J. site for manufacturing, R&D center

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) has closed on a 42-acre site in Hopewell, N.J. where it will build a manufacturing facility and clinical R&D center. The manufacturing facility is expected to have 400,000 square feet of space. Construction of the initial phase is expected to begin next year and complete in late 2023...
HOPEWELL, NJ
Seeking Alpha

Mesoblast and Oaktree Capital refinance senior debt facility

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) has successfully refinanced its existing senior debt facility with a new $90M five year facility provided by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Mesoblast drew the first tranche of $60M on closing, with proceeds being used to repay the outstanding balance of the existing senior debt facility...
MARKETS
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Price Growth In Opportunity Zones May Lure Investors

'The ongoing gains showed that lots of households are buying in those areas – something that should lure the attention of investors.'. Median single-family homes and condo pricing increased in 62% of opportunity zones in the third quarter of 2021, and 47% of them rose by at least 20% annually.
REAL ESTATE
finextra.com

Opportun acquires US neobank Digit

Just weeks after withdrawing its application for a US bank charter, consumer lender Opportun has agreed a $213 million deal to acquire neobank Digit. Founded in 2013, Digit provides its 600,000 paying members with personalised savings, investing and banking tools. The stock and shares deal creates a business with a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Insurance Journal

Willis Towers Watson to Acquire Israeli Broker Leaderim

Insurance broker Willis Towers Watson announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Leaderim, an insurance broking and risk consultancy business in Israel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Leaderim is one of the top brokers in Israel, with a team of 45 experts offering a range...
BUSINESS
FierceWireless

Analysts question American Tower’s $10B CoreSite deal

American Tower on Monday expanded its edge efforts in announcing a $10.1 billion deal to purchase CoreSite including cloud on-ramps, interconnections and 25 data centers in eight U.S. markets – but some analysts are questioning if it’s the right move. American Tower envisions a hub-and-spoke model as the edge evolves,...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

American Tower Moves Into the Clouds with $10 Billion Data Center Deal

American Tower is diversifying its business by acquiring a U.S. data center REIT. The transaction will create an integrated communications real estate company. The transformational deal enhances the company's portfolio and growth prospects. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is moving further into the data infrastructure space by acquiring data center REIT CoreSite...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

CyrusOne And CoreSite Sell For Combined $25B

Data Center REITs CyrusOne and CoreSite will both be acquired in separate deals with a combined value of over $25B. CyrusOne has agreed to a $15B deal that will see the data center firm taken private by investment firm KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners, company officials confirmed this morning. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that CoreSite is on the verge of an acquisition by American Tower in a deal valued at over $10B.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Data center companies CyrusOne and CoreSite acquired in deals totaling $25B

Let’s start with the bigger of the two deals. KKR, a well-known private equity firm, and Global Infrastructure Partners, a company that invests in infrastructure companies like data centers, both saw fit to pay CyrusOne a 25% premium on its closing stock price of $72.57 per share back on September 27 under the terms of the deal.
BUSINESS
Forbes

American Tower A Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.01% Yield

American Tower has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a stunning $18.18B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.01% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at American Tower Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where CoreSite Realty Stands With Analysts

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CoreSite Realty has an average price target of $145.57 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $123.00.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

American Tower inks pact to buy CoreSite Realty for $10.1B in all-cash deal

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) agrees to acquire the data center REIT CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) for $10.1B, including assumption of debt, a move that will expand AMT's mobile edge compute business in advance of the proliferation of 5G low-latency applications. American Tower (AMT) will pay $170 in cash per CoreSite (COR) share....
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

CoreSite Realty (COR) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE: COR) increased by over 8% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE: COR) increased by over 8% pre-market today. Investors are responding to a Bloomberg report that American Tower is nearing a deal to buy CoreSite Realty for around $10 billion in an all-cash deal.
STOCKS
NOLA.com

Pool Corp. to acquire major pool franchisor, creates new growth opportunities

Pool Corp. said it has signed an agreement to acquire Porpoise Pool & Patio Inc. and its main subsidiaries, which include the largest franchisor of pool and outdoor living stores in the U.S. Financial terms of the deal with Largo, Florida-based Porpoise were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Calix: Rapidly Growing Cloud Company

The adoption of remote work, education, and entertainment environments during the pandemic have increased the demand for CALX's services significantly. Calix (CALX) develops and markets cloud and software platforms, systems, and services to Broadband Service Providers (BSP). The shift towards hybrid environments for work, school, and entertainment venues since the pandemic has dramatically increased the demand for CALX's products and services, and their business is growing rapidly. I believe CALX provides a great investment opportunity for a growth-oriented investor because:
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy