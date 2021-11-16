American Tower Acquires CoreSite: Paying A Hefty Price For A Niche Opportunity

Hexcel Corporation has dealt with a lot of pain over the past year or so, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the modern era, advanced composite materials are used to create many of the physical technologies that we utilize today. These range from aircraft to spacecraft to other vehicles and so much more. And one of the companies dedicated to creating these composites is Hexcel Corporation (HXL). Despite experiencing some pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with that pain continuing into the current fiscal year, the company has generally performed quite well in the past. Ultimately, it should make a recovery down the road. But that doesn't mean that it makes for a great prospect to buy into at this time. For those who have a much longer time horizon for the firm, it may make sense to buy in now and wait. But for impatient investors, there are probably better prospects on the market to be had.

