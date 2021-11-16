Quipt to acquire private respiratory care firm to expand presence in Midwest

This year has seen quite a few stories about large companies acquiring smaller developers, much to the annoyance of those who oppose corporate consolidation. It looks like this trend will not slow down anytime soon, as Private Division, a subsidiary of publisher Take-Two Interactive, has just bought Roll7, the developer best known for the OlliOlli skateboarding games. Private Division did not disclose the sum it paid to acquire the studio.

