Quipt to acquire private respiratory care firm to expand presence in Midwest

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
 7 days ago
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) announced the execution of a non-binding letter of intent to acquire an unnamed private respiratory care company in the Midwestern U.S. The financial details of the transaction were...

