Quipt to acquire private respiratory care firm to expand presence in Midwest

Amazon is expanding its fulfillment center footprint in Alabama with four new facilities. and plans to open three more new operations facilities there. The e-tail giant has opened a new non-sortable fulfillment center in Huntsville, Ala., the first of two fulfillment centers in the area. This nearly 1 million-sq.-ft. facility has created hundreds of full-time jobs and is designed for Amazon employees to pick, pack, and ship larger items to customers, such as bulk paper goods, outdoor equipment, or rugs, to customers across the state. Additionally, the center utilizes energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment.
