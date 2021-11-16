ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Better Buy: Airbnb vs. Shopify

By Rich Duprey and Jamie Louko
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Airbnb is causing a break from the past on how we think about short-term vacation stays.
  • Shopify is blazing the path for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The uncertainty created by the pandemic equally impacted Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) despite both companies confronting different challenges. A reopened economy has improved conditions for both, and so far this year, Shopify is up 47% compared to Airbnb's 40% gain.

The two companies are positioned to be growth stocks to own for the long term. Airbnb is expanding the concept of what home and room rentals mean for the hospitality industry and Shopify is providing the tools entrepreneurs can use to establish and grow their business. So, even though both businesses will help investors build substantial diversified portfolios over the years to come, these two Motley Fool contributors believe there is one that could actually be the better buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNMjx_0cyCIbtG00
Image source: Getty Images.

Airbnb: Settle in with this gig-economy growth stock

Rich Duprey (Airbnb): Airbnb's business model is simple: Connect people who want to get away and need a place to stay with those who have a house, room, or some other accommodation available to rent out. It essentially extends the gig economy into housing, travel, and tourism. Although the short-term vacation rental company was devastated by the pandemic, it ended 2020 with about 5.6 million listings, and active listings have grown every quarter so far this year. While North America saw 10% growth in the third quarter, it was even greater in Latin America, where active listings surged 25% from last year.

This is an industry still in its infancy, and with more than 130 million households in the U.S. and around 1 billion globally, there is plenty of room to grow more. That's because Airbnb has made it lucrative for individuals to serve as hosts -- they earned a record $12.8 billion in income from the rental company, up 27% from the year-ago period. Gross booking value (GBV) -- guests' total charge for a stay, including cleaning and other fees -- jumped 48% to $11.9 billion versus last year, and it's up 23% compared to the same quarter in 2019. Airbnb makes money off the service fee charged to hosts, which gave the company $2.2 billion in revenue for the quarter. That's 67% higher than one year ago and 36% higher than two years ago. The company also enjoys rising profit margins.

Unlike the hotels it's competing against, Airbnb's asset-light business model boosts its margins because there is no need to pay for building or maintaining expensive structures. This past quarter's adjusted EBITDA margin was 49%, by far its best margin ever, and 30% greater than 2019. The pandemic caused Airbnb's revenue to fall by 30% in fiscal 2020, but it has bounced back stronger than ever, showing the staying power of its business model. As it expands into longer-term stays, the potential for greater, more profitable growth in the future widens its horizons even further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDSIu_0cyCIbtG00
Image source: Getty Images.

Shopify: The next $1 trillion company?

Jamie Louko (Shopify): When looking for the perfect combination of stability and growth opportunity, perhaps no other stock would be better than Shopify. The company offers a wide variety of solutions to help people launch, grow, and manage their businesses. It can help an entrepreneur set up their own online marketplace, process payments as it grows, and help them manage multiple storefronts as they expand. Shopify has tools for everything a small- or medium-sized business may need. And now, it has solutions for businesses of all sizes. Currently, the company's wide, all-inclusive offering has attracted over 1.7 million businesses to the platform -- resulting in a 9% market share of the total 2020 U.S. e-commerce sales.

What might be more impressive is that these 1.7 million companies have generated an accumulated gross merchandise volume (GMV) of over $400 billion and Shopify gets a portion of every single dollar. This resulted in Q3 merchandise revenue from the take rate on GMV of $788 million and subscription revenue of $336 million. Subscriptions can be as little as $30 and as expensive as $2,000, demonstrating the broad number of tools that Shopify can offer larger businesses. With this, the company reached Q3 revenue of $1.2 billion -- growing 46% year over year -- and earnings per share of $9.18, compared to $1.59 one year ago.

Shopify trades at 50 times sales and 62 times earnings, but its current market share and broad offering combined with its future potential make it worth the high price. A key highlight to the company's future is its Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN). The SFN's goal is to pick, pack, and ship merchant orders so they can spend more time managing their own business. This could provide immense amounts of data that have the potential to lead to automation, increased efficiency, and a nearly limitless opportunity for Shopify. I see a future where Shopify becomes a $1 trillion company, meaning its growth is far from over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mjwzk_0cyCIbtG00
Image source: Getty Images.

Is there a better buy?

When it comes to a choice between Airbnb and Shopify, investors are fortunate to have two excellent companies with such bright futures in front of them. If forced to choose, though, I'd probably edge slightly on the side of Shopify because Airbnb is going up against the likes of hospitality giants like Marriott and Hilton that actively oppose its expansion. Because it has run into prescriptive regulations in some markets as a result, it may have more limits than Shopify. Although, I don't think Airbnb's limitations will be serious enough for it to impede its growth.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Hot IPO Now?

This newly public company is profitable, a unique trait for 2021 IPOs. Expensify’s “bottom-up” acquisition strategy has led to an impressive financial position. In the end, nothing is pressing me to buy shares anytime soon. Many hot initial public offerings (IPOs) over the past few years have jumped immensely on...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Disruptive AI Stock To Put on Your Watchlist

Docebo is trying to make corporate training more engaging, effective, and efficient. With Docebo, companies can not only train employees but analyze and monitor the efficiency of their workers. A lack of stickiness is why I am not head over heels for Docebo today. With over 6,000 publicly traded companies...
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Won't Buy This Stock, but You Can

Global-e has a huge market opportunity in the business of facilitating international e-commerce. Global-e has only been public since May, but it is already demonstrating high growth. Global-e's stock is quite expensive at the moment. When Warren Buffett invests, people pay attention. His holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) owns shares...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Coinbase vs. Robinhood: Which Is Better for Buying Crypto?

When comparing Coinbase with Robinhood, it’s important to know what kind of service and trading platform you want to use. Robinhood is a traditional stockbroker that also offers a few cryptos for trading, while Coinbase is exclusively a cryptocurrency exchange. Sponsored. Let’s compare all the essential aspects of the two...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abnb
The Motley Fool

1 E-Commerce Stock I Can't Buy Enough Of

Sea Limited’s past growth has been astonishing, and the opportunities ahead leave room for sustained share price appreciation. The company blew past revenue estimates and surprised investors with new growth opportunities for SeaMoney. Sea’s potential is immense, and I have a hard time finding a better place to invest today.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Investing in Hotels Is a Good Idea Right Now

Hotels suffered a brutal 2020, with record-low inventory and occupancy rates. Recent data points to an uptick in holiday travel, which could be a boon to hotels in the near term. It's fair to say that 2020 was a gloriously terrible year for hotels. Last year, hotel occupancy rates reached...
TRAVEL
The Motley Fool

Why DoorDash Could Be a Multibagger Stock

The $8 billion acquisition of Wolt was a big step into international markets for DoorDash. Adding the ability to serve many types of customers around the world will be a huge advantage. If DoorDash can also attract users, it'll be a force to be reckoned with. Doordash (NYSE:DASH) may not...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Housing
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: ChargePoint or Every Other EV Charging Stock?

Rivian and Lucid have cast the spotlight on the EV industry. ChargePoint is a catch-all way to invest in growth. It's a bit too early to know what direction the EV charging industry will ultimately take, and companies are using different approaches. The Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) initial public offering (IPO)...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerful Growth Stock

Even stocks that have already seen strong gains can offer massive upside to investors. Silvergate Capital has provided cryptocurrency customers with banking services for almost a decade. The bank has built multiple products to help cryptocurrency customers move money and post Bitcoin as collateral to obtain loans. When looking for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's 1 Cybersecurity Stock to Buy Right Now

Tenable's highest-paying customer base is growing at an average rate of 51% annually. The company's Nessus platform is No. 1 in coverage and accuracy when it comes to identifying and neutralizing threats. Global spending on cybersecurity is expected to total $1.75 trillion between 2021 and 2025. It's no surprise --...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

SoFi's Least Profitable Division Might Be Its Most Important

SoFi's financial services division includes its cash management accounts, online brokerage, credit cards, and other products and services. The unit regularly delivers a contribution loss between $24 million and $40 million. However, the financial services division helps bring customers into the ecosystem who eventually purchase other SoFi products. If you...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Lucid's first car has been a hit with both customers and industry experts. Nio has patiently built its brand, and now it is expanding its market opportunities. There is plenty of competition already, and more coming, so investors need to understand the risks. Between the legacy automakers pivoting their businesses...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Doximity: Better Than Teladoc, But Still Not Worth Buying

As the world continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, the stocks that saw pandemic tailwinds are now fading. Doximity (DOCS) is a leading digital platform for health care and telehealth services. The company, whose name appears to be a portmanteau of the words "doctors" and "proximity", was founded in 2010 as a social network for doctors. Doximity CEO Jeff Tangney was previously a co-founder of Epocrates, a medical reference app which was later sold for $293 million.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Innovative Industrial vs. Curaleaf

The pot REIT offers both dividend income and and capital appreciation potential. The MSO is expanding into new markets, some of which could be the largest yet. A new federal legalization bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives called the States Reform Act. It would treat marijuana like alcohol and allow states to decide how best to regulate it. What's unique about the legislation is that it was introduced by Republicans, which gives decriminalization proponents hope that a bipartisan solution can be achieved.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Shopify Is Increasing Efficiency

My thesis is that Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is increasing efficiency with Shop Pay, their Spotify partnership and their empowerment of the direct-to-consumer era. The prodigious rise in the active merchants slide from the November 10th Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) 1Q22 supplemental caught my eye:. Image Source: Affirm 1Q22 supplemental. In their 1Q22 results,...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Rivian vs. Tesla

Rivian may not have significant revenue today, but that will change quickly. Tesla may be far better known than Rivian, but the downside is that it's one of the most valuable companies in the world and may not have much upside for investors. Rivian is about one-tenth as valuable as...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Snap or Facebook?

Social media has already changed the world, but its transformative impact is likely just getting started. Emerging technologies including augmented reality (AR) and the metaverse stand to change how people communicate and see the world, and these trends are likely to produce big wins for leading businesses. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and...
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Intuitive Surgical or InMode?

Innovative healthcare companies are excellent options for growth investors. Intuitive Surgical's business model has several built-in safety harnesses for its top line. InMode's products stand to steal market share from a huge swath of its competitors. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both technology-intensive companies that are aggressive disruptors in...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

SoFi vs. Upstart: Which Personal Loans Stock Is a Better Buy?

Shares of personal loan companies SoFi (SOFI) and Upstart (UPST) have experienced impressive gains in 2021. Today I’ll take a look to see the key business segments of the companies and analyze which is a better investment at current valuations. Fintech companies have been on an absolute tear since the...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy