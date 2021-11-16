UPDATE 1-Italy's Ariston sets IPO price range, valuing group at up to 3.9 bln euros

(Adds details about IPO, Q3 results)

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ariston on Tuesday said it would price its shares between 10.25 and 12 euros each in an initial public offering valuing the Italian heating group at up to 3.9 billion euros ($4.43 billion), making it Italy’s biggest bourse listing this year.

The company aims to debut on the Milan stock exchange on Nov. 26, with a free float of up to 26.60% of its capital, assuming the full exercise of a greenshoe option, Ariston said in a statement.

The offer will run from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24.

The Merloni family-owned group said the IPO would consist of new shares, corresponding to around 300 million euros, and of 49 million existing shares currently held by the family.

The group, which offers solutions for hot water and space heating, reported a 25% increase in revenue to 1.4 billion in the first nine months of 2021, with an adjusted core profit of 191 million euros, up 35.5% from a year earlier.

“This performance puts us in a solid position as we enter the fourth quarter,” said Ariston’s Executive Chairman Paolo Merloni in the statement.

“So far we have managed well the strong inflation in raw materials and global supply chain pressures, benefiting from operating leverage and pricing actions.”

Goldman Sachs, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca will act as joint global coordinators for Ariston’s IPO and as joint bookrunners together with BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Equita SIM.

CC & Soci is the financial advisor. Pedersoli, Houthoff and Cravath are the legal advisors for Ariston and the selling shareholders, while Linklaters is legal advisor for the underwriters. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Cristina Carlevaro, Kirsten Donovan)