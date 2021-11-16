ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

IEA revises up 2022 average oil price assumption to $79.40 a barrel

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1s6i_0cyCHJEV00

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday upped its assumption for the 2022 average Brent crude oil price to $79.40 a barrel and $71.50 a barrel this year.

"We publish our price assumptions when we think that this can be useful for the understanding of our forecast," the IEA said in a statement to Reuters.

"As current prices are getting more elevated, they start to have a significant effect on demand," it added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
thenewportbuzz.com

Will Falling Oil Prices Bring Relief at the Pump?

After stubbornly staying above $80 a barrel since Labor Day, the price of crude oil tumbled this week into the mid-$70s. Fears of slowing economic activity in the U.S. and Europe due to a resurgence of COVID-19, along with reports that the Biden Administration is calling for a simultaneous release of stockpiled oil by large oil-consuming nations, including the U.S., China, Japan and South Korea, is putting downward pressure on crude prices. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40, down a penny since last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iea#Our Price#Thomson Reuters
Reuters

API shows crude, gasoline stocks rise; distillates down -sources

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose last week while distillate inventories fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Crude stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 19. Gasoline inventories rose by about 600,000 barrels and...
TRAFFIC
BBC

US to release oil reserves in attempt to lower prices

The US has said it is releasing 50 million barrels of oil from its reserves in an attempt to bring down soaring energy and petrol prices. The move is being taken in parallel with other major oil-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK. US President Joe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower; Lockdowns and Japanese Reserves Weigh

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Monday, continuing the recent selloff as Covid-related lockdowns in Europe and the potential release of supply from Japanese strategic reserves weighed on the market. By 9:05 AM ET (1405 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.8% lower at $75.31 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell...
TRAFFIC
Detroit News

Stocks end mixed, oil prices rise despite release of crude

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after a day of wobbly trading. Losses in big technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending tempered gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.5%. Prices for...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil ends with strong gains despite release of strategic reserves

Oil futures ended with strong gains Tuesday, as traders appeared to fade a long-anticipated decision by President Joe Biden to release crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of coordinated U.S.-led effort by energy-consuming countries. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery rose $1.75, or 2.3%, to finish at $78.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan to release 4.2 mln barrels of oil from reserves -Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japan will hold auctions for about 4.2 million barrels of oil out of its national stockpile after a United States announcement on a coordinated release of reserves among major economies to cool prices, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday. The auctions for the crude oil,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher on report OPEC+ could rethink production increases

Oil futures ended higher Monday after a news report said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies may not stick to a plan to continue slowly boosting production in a possible response to the Biden administration's efforts to organize a coordinated release of crude from reserves of major oil-consuming nations. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery rose 81 cents, or 1.1%, to close at $76.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Bloomberg reported that OPEC+ members were poised to rethink their timetable for raising output, which has proceeded in monthly increments of 400,000 barrels a day, if there is a release from strategic reserves. Bloomberg also reported that President Joe Biden could announce an SPR release as early as Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy