Inflation fears are boosting gold and the US dollar

Dollar Strength Undercuts Bitcoin, Commodities, and Technology Stocks. Changing Interest Rates are an Underlying Force for the Dollar. Bloomberg is reporting that President Joe Biden is set to tap 5 million barrels of the U.S. Strategic Oil Reserves in response to higher oil prices. This would be the biggest draw ever for the United States. The White House hopes coordinate the release with other releases from India, Japan, and North Korea, although their releases would be much smaller by comparison. China already tapped its oil reserves in September and announced last week that it is looking to tap once again. The goal is push OPEC to increase output, but OPEC has responded by threatening to produce less oil to offset the reserve releases. The news prompted crude oil (/CL) to trade 1.8% lower before the market open, but the price has backed off of those lows.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 HOURS AGO