Agriculture

Farmland Values Surge Alongside Strength in Agriculture

myklgr.com
 7 days ago

Agricultural credit conditions in the Federal Reserve Bank Tenth District remained strong in the third quarter, and farm real estate values increased sharply. The Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank reports farm income and...

www.myklgr.com

adirondackalmanack.com

No farmland, no food

Holly Rippon-Butler is Land Campaign Director for the National Young Farmers Coalition, owner of Farmers Cone Creamery, and an Adirondack Land Trust board member. Following are her remarks from the Adirondack Land Trust’s 2021 annual meeting on the relationship between farmland and the unique Adirondack food system. I grew up...
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
Lootpress

Weekly Agriculture Report—Value of Preconditioning

Why does my cattle never bring top price? Why does their cattle always out sale mine? These are common questions heard at every livestock market or sale barns across the U.S. Many factors go into setting the price of cattle but one reason you might not be getting top dollar is that your cattle are not Preconditioned. Preconditioned cattle require being 45 day weaned (60 + days preferred) and being vaccinated with for example: Pyramid 5 with Presponse at weaning and give a booster of Pyramid 5 in 30 days. Cattle also need started on feed at 1% of body weight. Preconditioned calves should expect a premium of 10 cents on steers and 12-15 cents on heifers plus the added weight.
AGRICULTURE
Bemidji Pioneer

Dhore a quick study to the barriers of farmland ownership

Learning from each setback in her pursuit to purchase farmland in Minnesota, Naima Dhore is optimistic that her day will come soon. Dhore, an organic farmer and owner of Naima's Farm, is also the founder of the Somali American Farmers Association. She was recently a guest on the Agweek Podcast.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Midwest Farmland Sales Skyrocket – DTN

Describing today’s farmland market as “hot” would be an understatement this fall, especially in Iowa. Farmland values are posting record highs and land auctioneers have never been busier. One example of the shocking jump in prices came at a northeast Iowa auction: 79.6 acres sold privately in the summer of...
AGRICULTURE
Whitefish Pilot

Save Farmland nonprofit aims to protect agricultural land while promoting small farming

A massive mural that reads “Save Farmland” is scrawled across a former residence on Voerman Road just east of Whitefish. The phrase catches the eye of many passersby according to Scot Chisholm, a Whitefish resident, business owner and founder of the new Flathead Valley nonprofit called Save Farmland Fund. The mission of the nonprofit is to protect and promote small farmers in the valley by acquiring farmland to save it from the reach of developers while also supporting young farmers looking to get started in the industry.
WHITEFISH, MT
agfax.com

Fed Ag Credit Surveys – 3rd Quarter Farmland Values Soar

On Monday, the Federal Reserve Banks of Chicago and Kansas City released updates regarding farm income, farmland values and agricultural credit conditions from the third quarter of 2021. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. David Oppedahl, a Senior Business Economist at the Chicago Fed, explained in the AgLetter that, “Assisted by...
AGRICULTURE
propertyindustryeye.com

Farmland values at their highest since 2018

Whilst the UK housing market has witnessed sustained and spectacular price growth, the value of farmland and pasture has remained relatively stable in recent years. However the average value of arable farmland in England rose to £9,700/acre in Q3 2021, up from £9,000 in Q2 and now sits at the highest quarterly average since early 2018.
AGRICULTURE
Marietta Daily Journal

US farmland values rise the most in nearly a decade on crop prices

High crop prices are trickling down to agriculture real estate, which have risen by the most in nearly a decade. Farmland values jumped 18% from a year ago during the third quarter of 2021 in the Seventh Federal Reserve District, a five-state region including all of Iowa and most of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to the Chicago Fed.
AGRICULTURE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Farmland Values Continue to Soar

The meteoric rise of agricultural land in the Midwest is showing no signs of easing and that includes Indiana farmland. In its quarterly land values report, the Seventh Federal Reserve Bank district in Chicago says good quality farmland has climbed 18.5% year over year in the five states that make-up the Chicago region. It’s the biggest spike in nearly a decade.
INDIANA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Increased farm incomes pushing farmland values higher

A farmer harvests soybeans this fall in northern Iowa. Submitted photo from the Iowa Soybean Association. Increased farm income bolstered by higher commodity prices and unexpectedly high yields this fall has led to a surge in sales of farmland and the prices that investors are willing to pay for that land.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Farmland Values Eclipse Records as Sellers Turn to Auctions

INDIANOLA, Iowa (DTN) -- Describing today's farmland market as "hot" would be an understatement this fall, especially in Iowa. Farmland values are posting record highs and land auctioneers have never been busier. One example of the shocking jump in prices came at a northeast Iowa auction: 79.6 acres sold privately...
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

Farmland investment supports growth and profit opportunities

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Current market trends are driving strong demand for farmland, and that can create positive growth and profit potential for Illinois and Indiana growers. Higher commodity prices combined with historically low interest rates are making farmland an attractive investment for farmers looking to start or expand an operation, as well as for investors seeking farmland to rent out. And farmers looking to sell, in most cases because of retirement, are benefiting as well from strong land values.
AGRICULTURE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Farmland Partners announces commencement of solar energy farms

On Friday, Farmland Partners Inc. announced updates on the development of solar projects on some of its farms in Illinois. The first project consists of approximately 432 acres, with power production tentatively slated to commence as soon as December. The second solar project, comprised of approximately 1,542 acres, received notice...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
beef2live.com

Agricultural Summary

October was warmer than normal for most of the Nation. Large parts of the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Northern Plains recorded temperatures 6°F or more above normal for the month. In contrast, much of the Pacific Northwest, Southern Rockies, and Southwest were cooler than normal. Much of the Nation received higher than normal amounts of precipitation for the month. Large parts of California, the Midwest, Nevada, Northern Plains, Rockies, and Southeast recorded at least twice the normal amount of precipitation. Parts of Northern California and Washington recorded 12 inches or more of precipitation for the month.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Farmland preservation case moving forward

The Arno Renner farm, currently operated by Renner’s nephew Don Bailey and his family, will appear before Union County Pleas Court on Wednesday Nov. 17 at 9:30 a.m. to attempt to uphold its agricultural easements and prevent Columbia Gas from further plans to install a gas line through nine acres of the property. The hearing will determine whether or not there is a necessity to take the land, and whether the public benefit of farmland has priority. The Department of Agriculture currently holds the easements which have previously protected the farm from similar situations.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

American Farmland Trust adds Idaho director in effort to protect farmland

A fifth-generation Idahoan has been hired as the American Farmland Trust's new Idaho program manager as it gears up to protect the state's famland. David Anderson will have an office in his Boise home and a field office at Peaceful Belly Farm near Caldwell. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in...
IDAHO STATE
WTVQ

Legislators debate fee as way to help save prime farmland

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Increased development and the advent of solar farms has some rural lawmakers concerned about ways to save prime farmland in the state. It’s such a concern that lawmakers say it may be time to consider an annual per-acre fee of $100 or more on land owners who convert their land out of agriculture. The money would go into the state’s PACE land preservation program.
FRANKFORT, KY
News Channel Nebraska

'Kids, taxes, agriculture, values': Jim Pillen describes his priorities

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen spoke in Columbus on Wednesday night in a campaign stop. Pillen spoke on issues like taxes, expanding broadband to rural Nebraskans, and he revealed the reasons he thought he should run for governor. "I'm running for four words: kids, taxes, agriculture, values," said Pillen. Pillen also...
COLUMBUS, NE

