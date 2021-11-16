Farmland Values Surge Alongside Strength in Agriculture

Why does my cattle never bring top price? Why does their cattle always out sale mine? These are common questions heard at every livestock market or sale barns across the U.S. Many factors go into setting the price of cattle but one reason you might not be getting top dollar is that your cattle are not Preconditioned. Preconditioned cattle require being 45 day weaned (60 + days preferred) and being vaccinated with for example: Pyramid 5 with Presponse at weaning and give a booster of Pyramid 5 in 30 days. Cattle also need started on feed at 1% of body weight. Preconditioned calves should expect a premium of 10 cents on steers and 12-15 cents on heifers plus the added weight.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 HOURS AGO