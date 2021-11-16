Farmland Values Surge Alongside Strength in Agriculture

October was warmer than normal for most of the Nation. Large parts of the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Northern Plains recorded temperatures 6°F or more above normal for the month. In contrast, much of the Pacific Northwest, Southern Rockies, and Southwest were cooler than normal. Much of the Nation received higher than normal amounts of precipitation for the month. Large parts of California, the Midwest, Nevada, Northern Plains, Rockies, and Southeast recorded at least twice the normal amount of precipitation. Parts of Northern California and Washington recorded 12 inches or more of precipitation for the month.
