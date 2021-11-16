ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID homicide victim found in Providence

By Melanie DaSilva
 7 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found Monday morning in the area of Route 6 in Providence.

Construction crews found the deceased male, identified Tuesday as Augusto Alonzo Cortiz, 34, of Providence, under an object in the area of Magnolia and Troy streets.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin said it is likely the homicide took place elsewhere and Cortiz’s body was placed there afterward.

It’s unclear at this time how long Cortiz’s body was there, but Lapatin doesn’t believe it was very long.

Cortiz had not been in touch with his family for a few days, but Lapatin said police are unsure if that has any relation as to when the homicide occurred.

No arrests have been made at this time.

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

