150W fast-charging phones might be on the way

Offering wide-ranging compatibility, the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger supports pretty much every digital device. So use just one charger for everything from your MacBook Pro to your smartphone to your tablet to your earbuds. While it’s 60% smaller than Apple’s 61W charger, this compact gadget fully charges your MacBook Pro 13″ in 1.5 hours. Moreover, it charges the iPhone 12 up to 60% in just 30 minutes. That’s 4 times faster than the Apple 5W portable charger. Using 3-stage technology for a safe and fast charge, it offers anti-overcharge protection for the battery. Furthermore, built with the chip that Apple uses, this gadget is powered by GaN tech. And it has a real-time visible power data cable. Overall, delivering up to a 93% conversion rate, this high-efficiency gadget has a real-time digital power display so you can monitor the charging speed.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO