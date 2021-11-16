Looking for work? More than 20 companies looking to hire hundreds at local job fair

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 20 companies are looking to hire hundreds of people at an Orlando job fair on Tuesday.

The Job News USA job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Embassy Suites at 8978 International Drive.

Employers including Exploria Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Hospitality Staffing Solutions, Massey Services, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Universal Orlando will be in attendance.

Job applicants are asked to bring several copies of their updated resume or work history to the event and dress professionally.

Parking and admission is free for the event.

