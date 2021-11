Robert Saleh has not gone into full panic mode with the media. Yet the Jets head coach has revealed his sensitive side. He let you see him sweat. That’s not a good thing. When he reacted to Rex Ryan, one of ESPN’s paid professional agitators, Saleh showed he might not have the stomach or guile it takes to pilot the Crazy Train that is the New York Jets. Saleh did not like Ryan, the former Jets coach, turning his criticism of Gang Green into a personal attack during an interview on ESPN-98.7.

