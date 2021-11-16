ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer testing antiviral COVID-19 pill in Russia

The Hill
 7 days ago
Pfizer has begun conducting clinical trials for its antiviral COVID-19 pill in Russia.

A state registry of medicines on Tuesday showed that Russia has granted the vaccine company approval to conduct trials of the experimental pill, according to Reuters.

During the trials, which began Friday, will take place with a group of 90 people who have been subjected to someone who is symptomatic of COVID-19 in home-like conditions, the news outlet noted.

The trials are expected to continue through March 2023, the registry website stated.

Earlier this month, Pfizer said that with the pill, hospitalizations and deaths connected to COVID-19 could be decreased by 89 percent.

"These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorized by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of COVID-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations,” Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla said at the time.

Pfizer noted that it hopes to make the pill, brand named Paxlovid, available globally as soon as possible, Reuters reported.

