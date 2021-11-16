ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

UPDATE: Police investigate York homicide, brother admits to stabbing

By Megan Talley, Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08p0zE_0cyCDtQT00

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 32-year-old man is dead after a reported stabbing at a home on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia Street in York on Monday night.

York City Police say they were called around 11:06 p.m. to the residence, and on the scene found the man deceased.

They say the victim was involved in an altercation with his brother, who has admitted to the stabbing. However, he is not yet arrested as of Tuesday, Nov. 16.

“We’re not labeling him a suspect, just because we’re still looking at everything. We’ve talked to him and some others, and the brother has been released,” Lt. Daniel Lentz, York Police, said.

The incident is under active investigation. The coroner will complete an autopsy later this week.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as the investigation continues. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

