UPDATE: Police investigate York homicide, brother admits to stabbing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 32-year-old man is dead after a reported stabbing at a home on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia Street in York on Monday night.

York City Police say they were called around 11:06 p.m. to the residence, and on the scene found the man deceased.

They say the victim was involved in an altercation with his brother, who has admitted to the stabbing. However, he is not yet arrested as of Tuesday, Nov. 16.

“We’re not labeling him a suspect, just because we’re still looking at everything. We’ve talked to him and some others, and the brother has been released,” Lt. Daniel Lentz, York Police, said.

The incident is under active investigation. The coroner will complete an autopsy later this week.

