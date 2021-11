Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz upgraded Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $87.00 (from $94.00). The analyst comments "Previously we were Neutral on FATE because even with a highly innovative platform, the pipeline was fully valued. However, with shares down ~32% YTD, we now see a better risk/reward profile especially heading into multiple data presentations at the upcoming SITC and ASH 2021 meetings. At SITC, a preclinical poster for FT536 will be presented but the more critical stock moving catalyst will likely be the accompanying investor event that will include a comprehensive update of both the NK and T cell solid tumor franchises including data for FT500 and FT516. At ASH, updated B-cell lymphoma data for FT596 and FT516 will be presented with additional supplementary data at another investor event. Given these catalysts and the depressed valuation, we upgrade FATE to Buy/High Risk. Our TP decreases to $87 (from $94) on modest model timeline adjustments and inclusion of $20M milestone payment to MSK in 4Q21."

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO