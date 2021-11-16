ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottie Pippen Claims Shaq and Kobe’s Lakers Were ‘a Lot More Scarier’ Than the Golden State Warriors’ Superteam, but He Had a Strong Message When Asked About Their Chances Against His Bulls

By David Wysong
 7 days ago
Scottie Pippen has been on somewhat of a revenge tour lately, trying to set the record straight on his legacy and what the Chicago Bulls dynasty was outside of Michael Jordan. However, that’s not all he has talked about during his interviews. Pippen recently discussed Kobe Bryant and Shaquille...

