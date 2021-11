Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher has said there will eventually be a turning point between her character Nina Lucas and Kelly Neelan. Kelly was recently released from prison when Corey Brent finally confessed to the attack that killed Seb Franklin and left Nina seriously injured. Speaking to TV Times, Gallagher said that Nina is upset, because "Kelly is just going to get on with her life".

