The City of Vincennes will hold its second Christmas in the Park event December third and fourth. The evening event will be centered at Gregg Park in Vincennes. The event follows a very successful inaugural year for the parade last year. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum also has a new wrinkle for the weekend during the day on Saturday, December fourth — the addition of vendors on that Saturday afternoon.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO