Sandwich Plastic Bottle Ban Repealed, Peters Pond Watercraft Ban Approved

Companies across the world, including the US, are facing a shortage of empty plastic bottles. Some governments, such as those of California and Washington state, have mandatory recycled content quotas for some items and major companies have voluntary targets, so producers are having a tough time getting their hands on enough previously used plastic. In the US, the problem is especially severe due to low recycling rates (only about 30% of plastic bottles here are recycled, compared to the European average of nearly 66%). As demand increases, the prices of recycled PET plastic rose above the price of virgin PET around 18 months ago. In the US, food grade recycled PET is now $1 a pound, up from 64 cents early last year. The recycled plastic is being sought by numerous industries, including the fashion industry. (Newser)

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO