Sandwich Plastic Bottle Ban Repealed, Peters Pond Watercraft Ban Approved

capecoddaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH – Special Town Meeting in Sandwich on Monday night saw voters approve...

capecoddaily.com

Reporter

North Wales recap: Truck brake ban approved

NORTH WALES — A ban on loud truck brakes along Main Street in North Wales is now in place. Borough council voted unanimously last week to approve a ban on those brake retarders,. “It’s been reviewed by council, it’s not very controversial at all, so that’s all I have,” said...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat to explore banning plastic containers in parks, other measures to incentivize recycling

Steamboat Springs City Council has made it a priority to explore measures that will promote greater recycling in the city, following initial discussions last week. City Council members broached the topic of local recycling during their regular meeting Tuesday, when they opted to prohibit alcohol consumption at certain city parks. To go along with the city’s alcohol ban, council members initially suggested the city also ban plastic alcohol containers in parks.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
capenews.net

Voters Overturn Ban On Plastic Water Bottles

Voters at Town Meeting Monday, November 15, voted to repeal a previously approved ban on the retail sale of single-use plastic water bottles in town. The bottle ban had won a narrow victory at Town Meeting six month ago and was set to go into effect on December 31. But...
SANDWICH, MA
University at Buffalo Reporter

Study examines plastic bag bans at consumer recycling sites

UB researchers have published a journal article quantifying the unintended consequences of New York State’s Plastic Bag Waste Reduction Law and ways to address those consequences. The aim of the study, which states that reducing society’s reliance on single-use plastics has clear environmental benefits, is to examine and help improve...
BUFFALO, NY
BBC

Single-use plastic: Plates, cups and cutlery ban edges closer

Single-use plastics such as plates, cutlery and polystyrene cups could be banned in England as ministers launch a public consultation on the issue. Environment Secretary George Eustice said it was "time we left our throwaway culture behind once and for all". Separately, wet wipes, tobacco filters and sachets will also...
ENVIRONMENT
upr.org

Logan Municipal Council discuss alternatives to single-use plastic bag ban

In its meeting this week, the Logan Municipal Council was presented alternatives for the city’s plastic bag ban following its postponement due to COVID-19. The proposal was presented by Logan Environmental Director Issa Hamud. “We feel that it’s about time to move this management plan, but it’s up to you...
LOGAN, UT
capecoddaily.com

Harwich Providing Firewood for Residents in Need

HARWICH – The Harwich Council on Aging (COA) and Harwich Conservation Trust (HCT) are collaborating to provide firewood for residents in need. Those who rely on wood-based systems to heat their homes will be able to collect firewood from the Pleasant Bay Woodlands property. The HCT said it is planning to cut and split the… .
HARWICH, MA
njbmagazine.com

NJ Business Action Center Helps Prepare for Single-use Plastic and Paper Bag Ban

The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC), a business advocacy resource housed within the New Jersey Department of State, has launched a vendor clearinghouse of wholesale vendors to help business owners prepare for the state’s ban on the provision or sale of single-use plastic and paper carryout bags, effective May 4, 2022.
ECONOMY
wpde.com

North Myrtle Beach plastic bag ban to go into effect July 2022

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach City Council amended a plastic bag ban ordinance Monday night before passing it one to the first reading, according to Public Information Officer Pat Dowling. The amendment moved the effective date to July 1, 2022, instead of January 2023. The amendment...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Bangor Daily News

Gouldsboro voters approve 6-month ban on controversial fish farm project

By an overwhelming show of hands, Gouldsboro voters on Monday night approved a 6-month moratorium on large-scale aquaculture operations. With a little more than 200 voters at the special town meeting, only 3 people held their voting cards up to vote against the temporary ban. The rest raised their cards in favor of it, according to town officials and other people who attended the meeting.
GOULDSBORO, ME
wfxb.com

North Myrtle Beach City Council to Consider Delaying Plastic Bag Ban

Tonight during their meeting, the North Myrtle Beach City Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance to delay the ban of single-use plastic bags by businesses. If voted for, the ban would be delayed until January of 2023. It was first approved in April 2019 and scheduled to go into effect in January 2021 but was put on hold because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The ban could be put on hold again because of a shortage of alternative bags.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Campus Times

To ban or not to ban: The future of plastic bottles at UR

Two years after a movement by eco-minded students failed, UR is considering becoming one of only nine American universities to ban single-use plastic bottles on campus. Dining Team Green, a student-led group committed to sustainable dining practices, was the driving force behind UR’s ban-the-bottle campaign. They — along with UR’s debate team — held a public discussion on Nov. 14 to gauge the student body’s opinion.
ENVIRONMENT
klcc.org

Newport considers ban on single-use plastic for restaurants

The city of Newport is considering whether to ban restaurants from serving food in single-use plastic containers. The Newport City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal Monday evening at 6 p.m. The law would apply to both dine-in and take-out food, and would ban any single-use plastic...
NEWPORT, OR
capenews.net

Is Banning Water Bottles The Best Solution?

Several weeks ago, I received news that an old friend had passed away after a long fight with a rare cancer. He was 58. During his service in the Marine Corps, he was exposed to chemicals in the drinking water at Camp Lejeune. While combating that cancer he was simultaneously battling the military to receive benefits and prove his disease was service related. In 2010, four years after his initial diagnosis, the military finally admitted fault and he was awarded full benefits.
HEALTH
WTAX

Competition for empty plastic bottles is heating up

Companies across the world, including the US, are facing a shortage of empty plastic bottles. Some governments, such as those of California and Washington state, have mandatory recycled content quotas for some items and major companies have voluntary targets, so producers are having a tough time getting their hands on enough previously used plastic. In the US, the problem is especially severe due to low recycling rates (only about 30% of plastic bottles here are recycled, compared to the European average of nearly 66%). As demand increases, the prices of recycled PET plastic rose above the price of virgin PET around 18 months ago. In the US, food grade recycled PET is now $1 a pound, up from 64 cents early last year. The recycled plastic is being sought by numerous industries, including the fashion industry. (Newser)
ENVIRONMENT
Coast News

San Marcos Unified exempt from citywide plastics ban

SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos Unified School District food service program is exempt from a recent city ordinance banning single-use plastic utensils and containers and Styrofoam products. The single-use plastics ban was unanimously approved by the San Marcos City Council on Oct. 12 and will be phased in over...
SAN MARCOS, CA
theridgewoodblog.net

Murphy Administration , has compiled a list of approved vendors to help business owners prepare for N.J.’s ban on single-use plastic products

Trenton NJ, on Nov. 4, 2020, Governor Phil Murphy signed into law P.L. 2020, c.117, which prohibits the provision or sale of single-use plastic carryout bags and polystyrene foam foodservice products in all stores and food-service businesses statewide. The law also prohibits the provision or sale of single-use paper carryout bags by grocery stores that occupy 2,500 square feet or more. The law required the creation of a vendor clearinghouse to aid businesses in identifying vendors and manufacturers who sell reusable carryout bags allowed by the new law.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

