It wasn’t pretty, but the New York Knicks pulled off a vintage Knicks win against their longtime rival Indiana Pacers. The 92-84 win had its ups and downs, and ultimately a playoff vibe. Reggie Miller wasn’t even on the court to taunt Spike Lee, and yet it was is if we parked the DeLorean on 8th Avenue, not far from where Bill and Ted left the booth, and then sauntered into MSG for an East Semis rematch.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO