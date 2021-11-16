Suspected Terrorist Bombing Outside U.K. Women’s Hospital

Britain raised its terrorism threat level to its second highest level after a man blew himself up outside a hospital in Liverpool, England.

A homemade bomb was detonated inside a taxi outside a women’s hospital on Sunday.

The driver of the taxi managed to escape the car.

The passenger and suspected bomber was killed in the blaze.

Police say they believe the attacker to be a man named Emal Al Swealmeen.

This is the second terror incident in the United Kingdom in the last month.

In October, an assailant who was allegedly inspired by ISIS stabbed a member of Parliament to death.