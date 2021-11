The "most precious gift" that can be given this Christmas, Nicola Sturgeon has said, is to be vaccinated and tested before meeting loved ones. Updating MSPs on Tuesday, the First Minister said: "If you are meeting up with loved ones and you are not as fully vaccinated as you could be, you are putting them at unnecessary risk. To be blunt, you could be putting their lives in danger."

WORLD ・ 8 HOURS AGO