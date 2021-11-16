Christmas food shopping list: here's what to add to your festive checklist

As we start the enter the holiday season, making sure your portfolio is positioned correctly can help your final 2021 performance. For instance, adding retail stocks that could see gains over the next month and a half might be a great bet. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), and Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) are three worth checking out.With Thanksgiving just a little more than a week away, that means the holiday season is upon us. It also means Black Friday is around the corner, which is when retailers promote major sales and as a result it is the busiest shopping day of the year. If a retail company hasn't had a strong year, Black Friday and the holiday season is where they can make up sales. If a company has already performed well, they typically get an even more significant bump this time of year.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO