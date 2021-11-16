ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'We Don't Know How Good He Is' - Former Belgium Coach On Liverpool Striker Divock Origi

By Neil Andrew
 7 days ago

A former coach of Divock Origi has been speaking about the Liverpool striker and questioned his hunger to develop further.

Origi has cult hero status at Liverpool after his two semi-final goals against Barcelona and one in the final versus Tottenham in the successful Champions League campaign of 2019 but has failed to kick on his career since.

IMAGO / Sportimage

'A Class Act'

As reported by HITC the player's former coach for Belgium under-19s Gert Verheyen has been speaking to news outlet Het Nieuwsblad about the 26 year old.

Verheyen was clear that despite his undoubted talent, there are question marks over the player's hunger to achieve his full potential.

“We just don’t know how good he is today. In his youth, Divock was a class act. But by staying with Liverpool and playing little, he hasn’t developed further.

“Can you blame him (for staying at Anfield)? That’s his choice. Liverpool must be a fantastic club to play for. But at some point you want to play, don’t you?

'A Shame For Origi's Talent'

“I think it would be a shame for Origi’s talent. The only thing I never felt about Divock was the urge – the urge to score, a striker who says ‘I scored two, now I want three.’

“Not that he didn’t do his best. We played with the U19s in a dilapidated stadium in Serbia where you had to wash yourself in a tub of water, so to speak. Divock tried his best. But scoring more, wanting more? That he didn’t.

As Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are due to head off for the AFCON in January 2022, Liverpool fans will be hoping the signs that Origi maybe coming back to his best continue.

Despite limited opportunities this season, he has goal contributions in each of the starts he has made and that form will need to carry on with Liverpool losing their main sources of goals, albeit temporarily.

