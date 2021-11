Last year, the Cowboys played 12 games (plus some of another) without Dak Prescott and had to alternate between Andy Dalton, Garrett Gilbert, and even Ben DiNucci while constantly rotating backup offensive linemen and suffering with a terrible defense. This is to say that there were plenty of bad games last year, but Sunday’s 30-16 loss to the Broncos was easily the worst game of the Mike McCarthy era.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO