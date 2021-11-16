Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Just four stops on TNF

The Dolphins defeated The Ravens on Thursday but it was the Browns who won. The Dolphins have effectively taken themselves out of the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with their defeat of the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins took away the Ravens’ running game, and in doing so, helped provide ammunition to those that believe Lamar Jackson can’t win a game if he has to pass the ball exclusively. Despite it being the Dolphins that got the victory, it was the Browns that ended up being the real winners when the game ended.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO