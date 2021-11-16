ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Just four stops on TNF

Baker had four solo tackles during Thursday's 22-10 win over the Ravens. Baker only has one...

ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
FanSided

Browns: Dolphins just made the AFC North very interesting

The Dolphins defeated The Ravens on Thursday but it was the Browns who won. The Dolphins have effectively taken themselves out of the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with their defeat of the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins took away the Ravens’ running game, and in doing so, helped provide ammunition to those that believe Lamar Jackson can’t win a game if he has to pass the ball exclusively. Despite it being the Dolphins that got the victory, it was the Browns that ended up being the real winners when the game ended.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: Trade shakes up 2022 four-round mock draft

Winning can hide many problems, but even on a two-game win streak, the Miami Dolphins’ focus should still be on improving in the 2022 NFL Draft. The shocking win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night showed both of the team’s major flaws, but it doesn’t hide the fact that Baltimore is still closer to a Super Bowl than Miami. Even with their current two-game win streak, the team needs to turn its focus on the 2022 NFL draft.
nfltraderumors.co

Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins made a series of roster moves on Wednesday. Dolphins signed CB Jamal Perry to their active roster. Dolphins released QB Jake Dolegala from their practice squad. Dolphins signed LB Kobe Jones and QB Jake Luton to their practice squad. Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:. DB Javaris...
New York Post

‘Unacceptable’ penalty by John Franklin-Myers proved costly for Jets

John Franklin-Myers raced into the backfield as Tua Tagovailoa released his throw, creating necessary pressure and disruption, but an extra shove after the play negated everything. Jets players had started celebrating after Bryce Hall’s pass breakup on third-and-4 halted a Miami drive that reached the 5-yard line, but Franklin-Myers’ roughing-the-passer...
milehighsports.com

DraftKings Arizona Promo for Ravens-Dolphins TNF Is No-Brainer

Thursday Night Football signals the start of Week 10 and it’s the first opportunity for bettors to win some cash. The Baltimore Ravens are traveling south to take on the Miami Dolphins in a battle of AFC foes. The new DraftKings Arizona promo users can bet $1 on either team’s...
thedraftnetwork.com

Ravens vs Dolphins TNF Betting Trends

Among the relevant trends here, the Ravens are 31-23-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $570 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Baltimore also notched solid ATS marks when playing on the road (17-8-2, $820), kicking off in the Eastern Time Zone (24-21-2, $90), facing AFC competition (26-15-1, $950), and against teams with a losing record (13-9-2, $310). The ATS numbers for 2021 are less encouraging, with the Ravens owning a 3-5 overall record (minus-$250), 1-2 mark on the road (minus-$120) and 1-5 record as the betting favorite (minus-$450). After nine weeks of play, the Ravens offense ranks first overall in rushing offense (161.6 ground yards per game), second in total offense (427.9 yards per week), seventh in scoring offense (27.6 points per game) and eighth in passing offense (266.3 yards per week).
Newsday

NFL Week 10 TNF pick: Ravens can cover big number on road vs. Dolphins

BALTIMORE (6-2) AT MIAMI (2-7) TV: Fox, NFL. It’s hard to get four people to agree on anything these days . . . unless it’s picking NFL games against the spread. The last two Thursday night games, our staff picks were All-4-Arizona and then All-4-the Jets. Naturally, both were losses. As a reader (hey, David!) pointed out in an email, "The dreaded ‘All four of you picked the same team’ game."
fantasypros.com

Miami Dolphins defense recovers fumble in win

The Dolphins' defense allowed 17 points and 380 yards against the Jets on Sunday, but they also tallied two sacks and recovered a fumble en route to earning the win. Miami's turnover came on a peculiar play in which Brandon Jones strip-sacked Joe Flacco. Christian Wilkins scooped up the ball and ran for nine yards, but then he lost control and coughed it up again. Jevon Holland would ultimately recover the second loose ball and end the play immediately, rather than try to extend the return. Anyways, this defense isn't worth starting against the Panthers next week.
playerprofiler.com

Week 10 TNF Showdown: Baltimore Ravens At Miami Dolphins

Advanced stats and analytics will be utilized to identify favorable matchups and players to avoid. The purpose of this article is to paint a picture of how the teams play and matchup with one another in less than 1,000 words. As the season continues, less emphasis will be put on...
Yardbarker

Dolphins Look to Avoid Being Run Over by Ravens on TNF

The Miami Dolphins are coming off of their second win of the season on Sunday when they took down the struggling Houston Texans 17-9 at home. They are now set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night on a day where the team will not have as much time to prepare for a team that is 6-2 on the year and looks to bring their strong play to Miami.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Makes three field goals on TNF

Sanders converted all three of his field-goal attempts during Thursday's 22-10 win over the Ravens. Sanders also converted his lone extra-point try. Baltimore's stingy defense, in combination with what was a narrow and low-scoring affair through most of Thursday's contest, prompted Miami to play relatively conservative and accept chances at field goals. However, the Dolphins usually haven't kept games nearly as close this season, and Thursday's win was the first time all year Sanders had three field goals, and only his third occasion with more than one. In Week 11, however, Sanders could have another chance to see opportunities in a winnable divisional contest against the Jets.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Byron Jones: Season-high stops

Jones had nine tackles (seven solo) during Thursday's 22-10 win over the Ravens. Jones has now played 100 percent of defensive snaps in four straight games. Now that the Dolphins have both Xavien Howard and him operating at full capacity, Week 11's matchup against the Jets seems like a likely stage for impact defensive plays.
