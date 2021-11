Amid an ongoing blood supply shortage, the American Red Cross wants you to know about multiple opportunities to give blood in the Local 6 area this month. The Red Cross says it's seeing the lowest blood supply levels for this time of year in more than a decade, as well as an emergency platelet shortage. Additionally, the nonprofit says seasonal illnesses like the flu may decrease the number of healthy blood donors during the holiday season.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO