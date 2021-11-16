ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry should stop talking about disinformation - 'Has his fingers in the till'

 7 days ago

BBC

Prince Harry, who has previously criticized the media's coverage of him and his wife Meghan Markle contributed to a report by a US think tank into disinformation. The report made 15 recommendations after a six-month study.

Harry described online misinformation as a "global humanitarian issue" that needs to be tackled by policies including "investment in local journalism" and cracking down on "super-spreaders" of fake news. 

Author and BBC presenter Dr. Tessa Dunlop spoke with Richard Eden about The Crown on Palace Confidential. Dr. Dunlop said: "You don't have to be a historian to know that a lot of the misinformation in The Crown is actually part of the entertainment.

"I think there is an issue for Harry because huge numbers of those who enjoy and watch The Crown seem to take it as the truth. "That's where he falls over.

"That's why he's got I think stop talking about misinformation because he would appear to have got his fingers in the till." Mr. Eden added: "You know, it's become rawer and rawer as the series has got closer to the present day.

"So the series that they are filming will lead up to Diana's death they will be about the son's reaction." The host asked: "Are they also touching on the sensitive subject of Martin Bashir?"

Mr. Eden said: "Yes. Prince William has been very strong and Harry, in terms of Martin Bashir and the what went on to try and get this interview, and now this is going to be served up as entertainment."

The Crown has previously been criticized for blurring fact and fiction, and some have even called for the program to broadcast a disclaimer at the start to highlight it is a fictional drama.  Prince Harry said about the show: "It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth."

"Of course it’s not strictly accurate," but it gave a "rough idea" of the pressures of "putting duty and service above family and everything else."

The latest series of The Crown will detail Princess Diana's last years before her death, including her romances with Hasmat Khan and Dodi Al-Fayed.  Diana died in a car crash alongside Dodi in Paris in 1997. 

Comments / 8

Guest
6d ago

Harry, how do you know all the truth to it… you were only 11 years old. At this age you don’t remember all the facts. You remember your mom die. And Megan wasn’t even there so how can she be involved. Stop putting dirt on your Mom. She was a magnificent woman so wasn’t your dad, grandmom, grandpa, auntie and uncles. Why are you doing this to your families. You don’t know the truth so stop and go have a quiet life with your family like you said you wanted!!! And stop being so jealous of Prince William. You know how the line goes and always did. Don’t let your wife change the truth that you lived in. She comes from a totally different background. Her mom and father divorce. Her mother went to jail and her Dad raised her until her mother got out. Megan did a fantastic job with her life with what she had. Her father is the one that got her started by winning the lottery. So please everyone has some kind of problem in their lifes. It’s how we succeed in life to be the best we can be!!! T

Reply
6
blue faery
6d ago

He tells whoppers as much as his wife. They need to sit down and stfu.

Reply
7
