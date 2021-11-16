Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Nearly 825,000 Shares of Butterfly Network
One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought about 825,000 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) on Monday. The share price of this ETF was down over 2% in Monday’s session, and the fund is actually the only ARK Invest fund with a loss year over year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) bought 824,841 shares of this ultrasound imagining device maker. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $6.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down about 2% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday :
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|214,059
|ARKF
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|17,600
|ARKF
|TOST
|TOAST
|87,242
|ARKF
|PAGS
|PAGSEGURO DIGITAL
|47,218
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|296,385
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|115,300
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE
|108,326
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS
|43,580
|ARKG
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK
|824,841
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|114,528
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|159,698
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|63,300
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|118,996
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|112,914
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|27,228
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|32,531
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|304,243
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|33,680
|ARKQ
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE
|91,200
|ARKQ
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|163,115
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|30,800
|ARKW
|SPLK
|SPLUNK
|119,677
|ARKW
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY
|86,340
|ARKX
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|43,040
|ARKX
|GRMN
|GARMIN
|7,820
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|27,381
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
ALSO READ: Back Up the Truck for Big Dividend Energy Stocks as Oil Drops Below $80 a Barrel
Comments / 0