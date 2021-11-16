Minneapolis to reopen 10th Avenue Bridge after $50 million overhaul

To be eligible for The List, veteran ownership must be equal to or greater than 50%, and companies must be headquartered in the Twin Cities 24-county area, including Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Stearns, Steele, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and Pierce and St. Croix in Wisconsin. Information on The List was supplied by company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by MSPBJ. Companies that appear to have the same revenue but are not tied is due to rounding.

ANOKA, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO