Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis to reopen 10th Avenue Bridge after $50 million overhaul

By Mark Reilly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 7 days ago
The 10th Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis will reopen this week, restoring a key Mississippi River crossing near downtown that's been closed for more than a year during a $50 million renovation project. Officials from the city,...

Houston White's Get Down Coffee Co. opening in North Minneapolis on Black Friday

A new coffeeshop launched by North Minneapolis entrepreneur Houston White will open on Black Friday. The Get Down Coffee Co. is White's third business venture in Minneapolis' Camden neighborhood and is located next door to his barbershop, Houston White's Men's Room. His apparel businesshas also operated on the same corner for over a decade.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jax Cafe is reopening after monthslong renovation

Jax Cafe is reopening this week after a monthslong renovation to repair structural damage discovered within the 111-year-old building. On Nov. 18, the historic Northeast Minneapolis restaurant will start welcoming guests back. It will initially be open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, including on Thanksgiving, plus lunch on Friday and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Twin Cities Largest Veteran-owned Businesses

To be eligible for The List, veteran ownership must be equal to or greater than 50%, and companies must be headquartered in the Twin Cities 24-county area, including Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Stearns, Steele, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and Pierce and St. Croix in Wisconsin. Information on The List was supplied by company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by MSPBJ. Companies that appear to have the same revenue but are not tied is due to rounding.
ANOKA, MN
Minnetonka approves Top Ten's new Wineside concept

Top Ten Liquor's new wine-focused concept is officially coming to Minnetonka after winning final approval from city council. The Minneapolis-based chain is transforming the former Champps restaurant space at 1641 Plymouth Road, across from Ridgedale Center, into a liquor store with a separate wine bar and boutique grocery concept called Wineside. It's expected to open in late spring 2022.
MINNETONKA, MN
Minneapolis, MN
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

