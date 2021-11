A Hobart man, who led police on a chase that temporarily shut down a stretch of I-94, said he did so because he was afraid of what would happen to his cat. Dennis Jones, 31, was taken to the Porter County Jail after the chase on Saturday. He faces felony counts of theft with a prior conviction and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

