ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Police: 1 in ICU after fire truck collides with school bus in Buffalo

By Spectrum News Staff, Kelly Khatib
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a 67-year-old bus aide is in the ICU after a school bus collided with a fire truck Tuesday morning at the corner of East Lovejoy...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden sidesteps Fed fight, disappointing progressive allies

President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom former President Trump nominated as Fed chairman four years ago. Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation to a second term atop the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogden, NY
Buffalo, NY
Accidents
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS News

Judge exonerates the "Groveland Four" — 72 years after rape claim

A Florida judge has exonerated the "Groveland Four" — four Black men who were accused of attacking and raping a White teen at gunpoint in 1949. Bill Gladson, the local state attorney, fought for the men's convictions to be overturned. "We followed the evidence to see where it led us, and it led us to this moment," Gladson said at a news conference Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Fire Truck#School Bus#Police#Firefighters#Accident#Ecmc

Comments / 0

Community Policy