Watch Second Episode Of IRON MAIDEN Singer BRUCE DICKINSON's 'Psycho Schizo Espresso' Video Podcast

By Blabbermouth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second episode of "Psycho Schizo Espresso", a brand new podcast from IRON MAIDEN's Bruce Dickinson and Oxford University psychologist and best-selling author Dr. Kevin Dutton, has just been launched across all podcast platforms. New episodes will be made available every other Tuesday. Episode Two continues where Episode One...

audioinkradio.com

Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson Bringing Unique Tour to North America

Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden will head to the U.S. and Canada in early 2022 for his spoken-word tour, “An Evening with Bruce Dickinson”. Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson is coming to the U.S. and Canada, but don’t expect this tour to be the typical Maiden show. While Dickinson is known for heading up Iron Maiden, this time around, he’s bringing a lengthy spoken-word tour, dubbed “An Evening with Bruce Dickinson,” to North America in early 2022.
BEHEMOTH's NERGAL: 'I Look Up To IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON'

In a new interview with "The Dan Chan Show", BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski spoke about his folk/blues/Americana-influenced solo band ME AND THAT MAN and the various business ventures he is pursuing away from the music business. Asked what he looks for when deciding which projects he gets himself involved with, Nergal said: "As human beings, we're very complex. It's pretty much just to ask if we let ourselves try things out.
loudersound.com

The art of war: How Iron Maiden made the epic Senjutsu

Taking care not to be observed by fellow guests at Reading’s Holiday Inn, Rod Smallwood ushered Bruce Dickinson into his hotel room. Earlier that same day – Saturday, August 29, 1981 – Iron Maiden’s manager had observed Samson’s 23-year-old frontman charm a rowdy Reading Rocks crowd eager for the arrival of Angry Anderson’s Aussie yob-rockers Rose Tattoo, and he grudgingly had to concede that the singer had something about him.
Bruce Dickinson
94.5 KATS

Ex-Iron Maiden Singer Blaze Bayley Gives Opinion of ‘Senjutsu’ Album

Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley, who fronted the band from 1994 until 1999, has given his opinion on the band's brand new album Senjutsu. Though he's only listened to it a couple of times all the way through, he told Metal Musikast that he likes it so far, and gave a shout out to three tracks, including the lead single "The Writing on the Wall."
CYNIC Premieres New Song 'In A Multiverse Where Atoms Sing'

Progressive rockers CYNIC will release their new full-length album, "Ascension Codes", on November 26 via Season Of Mist. The band has just shared the brand new single "In A Multiverse Where Atoms Sing". The song is available in the form of a drum-playthrough video performed by Matt Lynch. "Ascension Codes"...
NME

Watch new clip from Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ documentary

A new clip has been released from Peter Jackson’s three-part film The Beatles: Get Back. Following the first trailer last month, Disney has released new footage from the documentary series. It shows the band in the studio doing an early run-through of the track ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’. You can check out the footage below.
Guitar Player

Watch Talking Heads' Charged Up “Psycho Killer” Live Performance

Featuring on Talking Heads’ debut album – Talking Heads: 77 – and released as a single in late 1977, “Psycho Killer” was a breakthrough for the New York art rockers. A couple of months after the single’s release, guitarist/vocalist David Byrne, guitarist/keys player Jerry Harrison, bassist Tina Weymouth, and drummer Chris Frantz were across the pond in a U.K. studio filming a rendition of the timeless track for the BBC’s live music show The Old Grey Whistle Test.
Former TURBONEGRO Singer HANK VON HELL Dead At 49

Former TURBONEGRO singer Hank Von Hell has died. The Norwegian musician, who for 17 years fronted TURBONEGRO, the self-styled "biggest underground rock 'n' roll band in the world", passed away earlier today (Friday, November 19) at the age of 49. Hank Von Hell's death was confirmed in a statement on...
SEETHER's SHAUN MORGAN Picks KURT COBAIN As His 'Rock God'

Guitarist/vocalist Shaun Morgan was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Shaun picked NIRVANA frontman Kurt Cobain and stated about his choice: "I first heard of NIRVANA in 1993, because, growing up in South Africa, there were sanctions against the country up until '92, so a lot of American music didn't make it through to us. But a friend of mine's parents had been to England and they brought me the CD one day, and there was this naked baby on the front. I went home and put it on and immediately fell in love with the opening to 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' and felt this real ethereal visceral rage that was being spoken about for me. Kurt's voice, the anger with which he played, the lyrics that he wrote all spoke to me as a teenager, and it was perfectly timed with my teenage self and my father not getting on very well. I felt like Kurt's music was speaking for me. I immediately listened to the CD from start to finish and I think I put it on repeat and it must have played 10 or 12 times till I eventually fell asleep that night. The very next day, I went to school and I asked the kid who gave me the CD if I could keep it for a while. And then I said, 'Okay, now I need to find a guitar.' I went and bought myself my first guitar and immediately started teaching [myself how to play]. After I learned how to play 'Polly' through a friend of mine who taught me to play, I started teaching myself the rest of the album, just kind of fumbling about, trying to figure out how to play guitar at the same time.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
