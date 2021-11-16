ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman: "Inflation will get worse"

By Axios
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
"The current inflation surge will get worse this winter before it gets better," Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research warns clients in a "2022 U.S. Economic Outlook." Driving the news: But Goldman expects the economy "to reaccelerate to a 4%+ growth pace over the next few quarters as the service sector continues...

Axios

U.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve

President Biden directed the Department of Energy on Tuesday to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower fuel prices. Why it matters: It's the Biden administration's most direct effort yet to tamp down on high gasoline prices that have become a political headache for the White House amid wider inflation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Watch: A conversation on America's manufacturing future

On Dec. 1 at 12:30pm ET, Axios business reporter Hope King will explore how new technologies and sustainability commitments are setting a new standard for U.S. industrial manufacturing, featuring Siemens USA President & CEO Barbara Humpton and more. Register. Go deeper. Migrants freezing to death on EU frontier. Migrants are...
BUSINESS
CNBC

UK inflation surges to a 10-year high of 4.2%, worse than expected

LONDON — The cost of living in the U.K. surged in October to a 10-year high, with the figure now more than double the target set by the Bank of England. The U.K.'s Consumer Prices Index rose by 4.2% in the 12 months to October, up from 3.1% in September. Economists polled by Reuters had a expected a figure of 3.9% for October.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Inflation is bad. But mass unemployment would have been worse.

As we think about rising prices today, it’s important not to lose sight of where we were not so long ago. In the spring of 2020, much of the economy abruptly shut down. Schools and child-care centers closed. Air travel fell below 100,000 people a day, compared with 2.5 million daily passengers in a normal year. No one was staying in hotels or going to the gym. About 1.4 million small businesses shut their doors in the second quarter of the year.
BUSINESS
wsgw.com

Manchin notes inflation is “getting worse” and doesn't seem “transitory”

Senator Joe Manchin has reservations about the $1.75 trillion social spending plan that the House is expected to vote on next week and that and still needs Senate approval. Now, another obstacle has landed in the measure’s path to passage: government data released Thursday said that inflation is growing at an alarming clip, with consumer prices now 6.2% higher than they were a year ago at this time.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Inflation Will Make Government Budget Problems Worse

Inflation is a hot topic now, with comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell looking like veiled hints as to when (no longer if) the Fed will get serious about hitting the monetary brakes to slow the economy. Until recently, inflation was described as transitory, or just passing through. But at some point, as the days flutter by, the story has to change. Transitory? Temporary? Or had we better get used to it?
BUSINESS
mycbs4.com

Biden's bill will make inflation worse, economic expert says

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Just weeks ahead of the holiday season a new report revealed U.S. inflation hit a 31-year high in October, as consumer prices increase more than six percent from just a year ago. According to former White House Economic Steve Moore, the inflation crisis has emerged for a number...
BUSINESS
Axios

The pandemic put STAT on the map

STAT had a banner year in 2020, and executives say they expect continued growth for the foreseeable future. Why it matters: "I've never for a moment worried about a post-pandemic dip because the past two years catapulted us into a whole new league in terms of readership, reach and our brand identity," said STAT co-founder and executive editor Rick Berke. "There's no turning back from what we were pre-pandemic."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

GM plunges into electric marine transport

General Motors' expanding electric vehicles' business left dry land Monday when the auto giant announced it's acquiring a 25% stake in the electric boating company Pure Watercraft. Why it matters: "The investment in Pure Watercraft represents the first time GM will commercialize all-electric marine products and applications," Mark Lubin, a...
GAS PRICE
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US Consumers are Confident (That Things Could Get Worse)

Consumer sentiment fell to a 10-year low, according to the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer report. Citing the Delta variant, supply chain shortages and reduced expectations from the government’s economic policies, the report suggests consumer spending will remain lower though 2022. Some observations from October’s survey:. Net price increases were...
BUSINESS
thenewportbuzz.com

Will Falling Oil Prices Bring Relief at the Pump?

After stubbornly staying above $80 a barrel since Labor Day, the price of crude oil tumbled this week into the mid-$70s. Fears of slowing economic activity in the U.S. and Europe due to a resurgence of COVID-19, along with reports that the Biden Administration is calling for a simultaneous release of stockpiled oil by large oil-consuming nations, including the U.S., China, Japan and South Korea, is putting downward pressure on crude prices. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40, down a penny since last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
