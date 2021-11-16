ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mate Labs Launches ‘Crest’, An AI-Powered Inventory Planning & Demand Forecasting Tool for E-Comm Businesses to Avoid Out-Of-Stock, Fulfill Demand & Grow Revenue

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to help Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands & online businesses scale up and avoid being out-of-stock this holiday season, Mate Labs has launched their new AI-powered tool Crest to empower businesses to capture every opportunity by harnessing the power of AI-based Advanced Planning. Crest is an end-to-end automated planning tool built...

aithority.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Communications#E Comm#Crests#Demand Forecasting#Mate Labs Launches#D2c Rrb Brands#Advanced Planning#Ai Ml#Mate Labs
