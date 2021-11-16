Mate Labs Launches ‘Crest’, An AI-Powered Inventory Planning & Demand Forecasting Tool for E-Comm Businesses to Avoid Out-Of-Stock, Fulfill Demand & Grow Revenue

Global luxury goods leader modernizes its infrastructure with AWS to offer exclusive customer experiences and drive efficiencies across its global operations. Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com, Inc. company announced that Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, a Swiss luxury group and owner of prestigious brands and businesses recognized for their excellence in jewelry, watches, fashion and accessories, including Cartier, Montblanc, IWC Schaffhausen, and Van Cleef & Arpels, is moving its entire enterprise IT infrastructure to AWS. Richemont will close its European data centers and migrate additional data centers in Hong Kong and the U.S. to AWS by the end of 2022. As part of its digital transformation strategy, the company will move more than 5,000 virtual machines and 120 SAP instances to AWS to modernize its infrastructure, raise its security posture, and drive automation across its global operations.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO