Neptune Beach, FL

Busy road in Neptune Beach to be dedicated to retired police officer who died from COVID-19

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 7 days ago
Seagate Avenue in Neptune Beach is getting a new name.

The city is dedicating the new name to Eddie Bounds, a retired longtime police officer who served the Neptune Beach community for decades.

Action News Jax reported in August when Bounds passed away after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

The road, which stretches from A1A to Penman Road, near Fletcher High School, will now be called Officer Paul Eddie Bounds Legacy Lane.

June 3 will also be declared Eddie Bounds day. It’s the day the officer retired.

