Resolution reached between Cleveland Indians and roller derby team over Guardians name

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles added a group of six players, headlined by top prospect DL Hall, to the team’s 40-man roster, protecting them from being selected by other clubs in the Rule 5 Draft.
Minor league pitchers Felix Bautista, Kyle Bradish, Logan Gillaspie and Kevin Smith, and infielder Terrin Vavra, were also added. Following the waiver claim of Lucius Fox on Friday, the Orioles’ 40-man roster now has 39 players.
Lefty starter Hall, 23, is considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball. In seven games with Double-A Bowie last season, he pitched to a 3.13 ERA...
