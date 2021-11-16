ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Resolution reached between Cleveland Indians and roller derby team over Guardians name

By Damon Maloney
cleveland19.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trademark battle over the name Cleveland Guardians seems to be over. The Cleveland Indians are changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. But,...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians merchandise on clearance sale after team officially becomes Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s Major League Baseball Team is now known as the Guardians, but to some fans, they will always be the Indians. Those fans might want to stock up on merchandise with the name the team went by from 1915 to 2021. In fact, many items including hats, jerseys, T-shirts, sweatshirts and more bearing the Indians name and old Block C or Script I logos are on clearance sale on Fanatics.com. As of Friday, no Indians merchandise is available at the Progressive Field team store.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Guardians Name Can Finally Become Official

The Cleveland Indians announced the new Guardians name midway through the 2021 MLB season. Yet here we are in November and the change has still not happened. That is because of an odd lawsuit brought up by a local roller derby team in Cleveland that had been using the Guardians name.
MLB
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland Guardians Name Change To Take Place Friday

The timing of this announcement likely comes on the heels of what the team has called "an amicable resolution" with a local roller derby team, known also as the Guardians. Terms of the agreement between the baseball franchise and the roller derby team were not released, but the announcement was made on Tuesday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Roller#The Cleveland Indians#The Cleveland Guardians#Llc#Cleveland19 Com
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Guardians are social media official as Indians era comes to close

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The long-anticipated “Changing of the Guard” has officially taken place on the Cleveland Guardians’ social media accounts. As of early Friday, their Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube accounts bear a new name. For fans holding on to the past, the Cleveland Indians Twitter is the lone...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportico

Cleveland Guardians Settle Name Lawsuit With Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland, it seems, is big enough to have two Guardians. In the wake of the Ohio flat-track roller derby team suing the erstwhile Cleveland Indians baseball team in federal court last month for trademark infringement, the two teams on Tuesday announced they had reached “an amicable resolution.” Both teams can use the Guardians name. It is unclear from the announcement if the baseball team paid or otherwise compensated the roller derby team. The resolution, which could have been reached before the two teams battled each other in federal court and at the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office, will enable the baseball team to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cleveland Switching From Indians To Guardians On Friday

Ever since the Cleveland Indians announced they would be re-branding the team in the offseason and changing the name of the franchise, fans have been regularly asking when the change would actually occur. You don't have to wait any longer. The team announced this afternoon that they are officially changing...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Daily Mail

Name drop! Cleveland Guardians' new sign crashes to the pavement on the MLB club's first day of business since dropping 'racist' Indians nickname

A special opening day for the newly named Cleveland Guardians began with a bang., and not the one they hoped for, either. As fans were buying the first available Guardians merchandise on Friday as the team officially transitioned from Indians after 106 years, a sign installed outside the team store at Progressive Field broke free from its mount and crashed to the sidewalk.
MLB
cleveland19.com

$100K donation for high school of fallen Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CrossCountry Mortgage on Sunday announced a $100,000 donation to the high school of fallen Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at the Cleveland Browns “Salute to Service” game against the Detroit Lions. Soviak was killed in August in a bombing outside Kabul’s airport during the evacuations of Americans...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Deadline for Ohio Vax-2-School is Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first deadline for Ohioans aged 5 to 25 to possibly win $2 million in prizes from the Ohio Vax-2-School is tomorrow, Nov. 21. Ohio Vax-2-School prizes include 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The program will have a series of registration deadlines,...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Is Ohio losing out on a windfall of revenue from sports betting?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Could Ohio hit the jackpot if it legalizes sports betting?. Just days away from the big Ohio State-Michigan game, you’ll have to cross state lines if you want to make your bet on a win for the Buckeyes. 19 Investigates found Ohio is losing money to...
OHIO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Add Six Players, Headlined By Top Prospect DL Hall, To 40-Man Roster Ahead Of Rule 5 Draft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles added a group of six players, headlined by top prospect DL Hall, to the team’s 40-man roster, protecting them from being selected by other clubs in the Rule 5 Draft. Minor league pitchers Felix Bautista, Kyle Bradish, Logan Gillaspie and Kevin Smith, and infielder Terrin Vavra, were also added. Following the waiver claim of Lucius Fox on Friday, the Orioles’ 40-man roster now has 39 players. Lefty starter Hall, 23, is considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball. In seven games with Double-A Bowie last season, he pitched to a 3.13 ERA...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy