A team of students from the University of Wyoming is a winner of the Carbon Removal Student Competition funded by XPRIZE and the Musk Foundation. XPRIZE has announced that 23 student-led teams won the $5 million Carbon Removal Student Competition, which is part of the $100 million XPRIZE for carbon removal supported by the Musk Foundation. The competition was launched, in part, to fund early-stage concepts from the next generation of carbon removal innovators and to remove barriers to entry for those interested in the main competition.

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO