ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hunt for 'cruel thieves' after woman, 94, attacked at Oldbury home

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice hunting three masked men who forced a 94-year-old woman to hand over her father's World War One medals have described the crime as "despicable". She was "threatened with violence" and made to open a safe at her Oldbury home on Saturday evening. The "cruel thieves" stole three medals...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Woman, 94, forced to hand over father's WWI medals in Oldbury

A 94-year-old woman had to hand over her father's World War One war medals after being "threatened with violence". Three masked men smashed through a glass back door at her home in Oldbury, the evening before Remembrance Sunday, West Midlands Police said. Det Sgt Ian Comfort said she was forced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman facing charges after attacking estranged husband with a bat.

Galesburg Police on Monday, November 15th, around 8:30 am, responded to the 900 block of Mulberry Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers met with the male victim who told police his estranged wife whom he separated from months ago, arrived at the residence with their daughter demanding money. When the victim refused to give 37-year old Daniell Burke money, she attacked him with a baseball bat. Burke then broke out the rear window of a truck with the bat and threw a concrete lawn statue at it. Burke refused to cooperate with police and given the visible injuries seen on the victim, officers informed Burke she was under arrest. Burke continually resisted being taken into custody and she was eventually forced to the ground and detained. She was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Domestic Battery causing Bodily Harm, Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thieves#Oldbury#Det Sgt Matt Nightingale#Cctv#Crimestoppers#Bbc West Midlands
WSMV

Man charged with rape after attacking woman after workout

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested the suspect accused of an assault in the parking lot of Anytime Fitness on Dover Road last week after receiving a tip through Crime Stoppers. Police received a tip through Montgomery County Crime Stoppers after police released a photo of the suspect. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Ramane Wiggan: Debt collector shot dead in deliberate execution

A debt collector was shot dead from behind in a "deliberate, planned and cold-blooded execution" in south London, a court has heard. Ramane Wiggan, 25, was allegedly lured to a balcony at a block of flats in West Norwood, in March 2019. Jurors heard he had been sent to collect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brentford stabbings: Man dead and elderly woman fighting for life after attacks in west London

A young man has died and an elderly woman is fighting for life in hospital after they were stabbed in west London.Police said no arrests had been made following the double attack in Brentford, on Friday night.Scotland Yard said it was working to establish the circumstances around the stabbings at 8pm on Albany Parade.A spokesperson added: “At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that the incident is linked to terrorism.” One man, believed to be around 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. A Scotland Yard spokesperson said police were working to establish his identity and inform his family.An eldery woman, thought to be in her 80s, also suffered stab injuries and has been taken to hospital where her condition is believed to be critical.Police asked any witnesses to call 101 and quote reference number 6423/12nov
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBOC

Woman Charged After Setting Fire to a Maryland Home's Front Door

ELKTON, Md. (AP)- A woman has been charged with arson after fire investigators said she lit the front door of an occupied Maryland home on fire over the weekend. Firefighters and police officers were called to a home in Elkton on Saturday evening for a report that a woman poured gas on the front door of a home on Pheasant Drive, lit it on fire and left, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release.
MARYLAND STATE
WREG

Woman charged after 3 attacked with chemical agent, 10 y/o shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman has been charged in connection with the Frayser shooting incident that left two people, including a 10-year-old child, injured last week, police said. New information was released Wednesday on the incident that we reported on last week that left a man and his 10-year-old nephew injured. According to the police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
krcrtv.com

Redding man attacked with a machete after hearing yelling outside his home

REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested early Monday for attacking another man with a machete outside a home in Redding. The suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Turnbull of Fairfield, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The incident happened just after midnight, Monday morning. Police said the victim, David Roden...
REDDING, CA
Cleveland.com

Ohio woman, 75, charged after shooting boy, 12, she said attacked her

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 75-year-old woman was arrested after she fired shots at a 12-year-old boy and his mother, telling police that they had attacked and maced her. One of the shots grazed the boy, who was treated and released at the scene, according to a police report. The report is unclear on whether the mother also was grazed by gunfire, but it does not indicate that she required medical care.
OHIO STATE
local21news.com

Woman attacked in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — Pottsville Police were dispatched to Race Street yesterday around 2:40 p.m. for a report of an injured victim discovered inside a home. Officers located a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, bruises, and defensive wounds on her body. The woman informed police that Kevin...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NBC Miami

Woman Attacked by Stranger Inside Miami Beach Home: Police

Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by a stranger who tried to sexually batter her in her own home in Miami Beach. The incident happened Monday evening, according to Miami Beach Police. The victim told officers she heard a knock at her front door. When she opened it,...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy