Podcast: Jessie Bates' Comments, the Defense, Joe Burrow and the Second Half of the Season

By James Rapien
 7 days ago

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I share the latest Bengals news, plus we discuss the dilemma at kick returner and we react to Jessie Bates' comments about the first half of the season. We also look ahead to the final eight games and discuss a Cincinnati defense that could have major issues.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Jessie Bates on First Half of Season: 'My Mind Was on Other Things'

CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates was arguably the best safety in the NFL last season. The 24-year-old finished with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed in 2020. Bates and the Bengals were unable to agree to a long-term contract before the 2021 season began. The star safety admitted that...
Jessie Bates had too much focus on contract to open the season

At the start of the regular season, Bengals safety Jessie Bates said he’d be playing “pissed off” because he was unable to reach agreement with the team on a contract that would keep him in the fold beyond the 2021 season. Bates was coming off a standout 2020 season and...
Why Joe Burrow’s turnovers are a good thing

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most gifted (arguably the most gifted) people to ever play quarterback. And what really sets him apart is his incredible touchdown to interception ratio, which is 6.3 to 1.3 for his career. But even after sitting and watching Brett Favre for three years, Rodgers...
Jessie Bates admits to lack of focus during first half of Bengals season

The Cincinnati Bengals were absolutely on fire with a 5-2 record following their road thrashing of the Baltimore Ravens. In a game in which they entered underdogs, the Bengals ended up winning by 24 points. However, in the two games following that hope-giving performance, the Bengals' defense fell apart. It’s...
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

The Bengals head to the Sin City to take on the Raiders on Sunday after a much needed bye last week. Cincinnati is just one game out of first place in the AFC North at 5-4, but after dropping two in a row, they need to iron out some of their issues with eight games to go in the season.
Joe Burrow is the betting favorite in an unfortunate category

There’s no debating how good Joe Burrow has been for the Cincinnati Bengals in only his second year at the helm. Even with that being the case, Burrow leads the league in interceptions with 11 through nine games. He’s thrown at least one pick in five straight games. With Burrow’s...
Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and more second-year breakout players

While there are frequent conversations surrounding the players who are projected to break out in Year 2, not enough ink is spilled on the players who are actually breaking out during their second season, which is exactly what I'm here to do today. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart...
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase for Touchdown

The Bengals are less than six minutes away from snapping a two game losing streak. Cincinnati has a 22-13 lead over Las Vegas after Joe Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase for a six-yard touchdown. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive...
NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
