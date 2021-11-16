Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Allegiant Travel - Read Why

PAM Transport, whose stock has risen roughly 185% in the past 12 months, has spelled out its ambitious long-term goals in an unusual way. The truckload carrier, which traditionally has depended heavily on auto industry-related business, announced it would be a presenter at the Dec. 1 Stephens Annual Investment Conference. That in itself was somewhat surprising, with more than 65% of PAM (NASDAQ: PTSI) owned by Matthew T. Moroun or trusts tied to him. Companies like that generally have less of a need to tout their story to the broader investment community, given the lower volume that tends to come with such a larger percentage of the equity ownership in the hands of one party A review of PAM press releases finds no similar announcement in recent years.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO