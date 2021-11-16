ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Allegiant Travel - Read Why

By Akanksha
 7 days ago
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien upgraded Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $250, from $245, representing 32.8% upside.
  • The analyst expects the company to see one of the fastest profitability recoveries in airlines and ultimately produce "top-of-industry" margins.
  • O'Brien says she now has more clarity on the timeline and budget associated with Allegiant's entrance into the hotel business. While here is still elevated execution risk with the hotel, a "down cycle" sum-of-the-parts illustrative hotel scenario analysis could already be priced into Allegiant shares.
  • Price Action: ALGT shares traded higher by 5.19% at $198 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

