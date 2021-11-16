Bright spark or faint glow? How much do you know about burning at home? Take our quiz

How long should I leave freshly cut wood to air dry before burning it inside my home? Two days. Two months. Two years. What is particulate matter? Any visible particles you can see in the air. Dust, dirt and liquid in the air, as well as soot and smoke. Not sure, but that stuff heads up into space, so we don’t need to worry down here. Can I burn coal at home? No, coal is for outdoor burning only. Yes, but only in very few circumstances. Only if Santa gives you some. How often should I get my chimney swept? At least once a year. When it’s blocked. Chimney sweeps aren’t still a thing, are they? I’ve heard of “Ready to Burn” – what does it mean? It’s the label on my wood burner that tells me it’s ready to be used. The sign posted next to wood that I’m free to take for my home burner. The logo that’s attached to solid fuels that are safe to burn. A smoke control area is … A place where there are limited hours allowed for burning each day. Somewhere that bans bonfires and barbecues. A legally defined area where only approved solid fuels or exempt appliances can be used within buildings. What is an Ecodesign-compliant stove? They’re the Scandi design ones that are made of recycled materials. Aren’t all wood burners eco designs? They’re the ones that are more energy efficient. What can I use a moisture meter for? For measuring the water content in my firewood. To check the level of humidity in the air, before I light a fire. To check there isn’t moisture from rain in my chimney. Which of the following is not a useful indicator that wood is dry enough to burn safely? Weight. Sound. Touch. Can I put old, painted furniture on my home burner? Absolutely not. Not unless your burner instructions say you can. Only if you don’t want it any more. Wet wood and bags of traditional house coal are being phased out in England. When did this begin? Boxing Day 2019. Summer solstice 2020. May 2021. How often should I service my stove or wood burning appliance? Once a year will do. Once every two years is just fine. Burners don’t need servicing.

Solutions

1:C - Dry wood produces more heat and less smoke, and results in fewer tar deposits in your chimney. If you source your own wood, get its moisture content below 20% (there’s a meter available to check) by storing it in a dry area for at least two years., 2:B - Particulate matter (PM) can irritate your eyes, nose and throat, and the finer particles under 2.5 microns in size (PM2.5) can get deep into your lungs and even your blood. Wood burners and stoves are a major source of PM, so it’s really important that you only burn safe fuels., 3:B - Sales of the most polluting, bituminous coal (or traditional house coal) will be banned entirely in England by 2023. The World Health Organization classifies coal as a carcinogen so you should strongly consider switching to alternative fuel now, to protect your health and that of your neighbours., 4:A - Regular maintenance by a professional and/or registered chimney sweep helps to rid your chimney of soot and tar and prevents fires. The Federation of British Chimney Sweeps, Sweep Safe and Hetas websites will all have lists of registered sweeps near you., 5:C - A “Ready to Burn” logo confirms that the fuel you are taking home meets the government’s requirements for sulphur and smoke emission limits for solid fuels or moisture content for wood. Look for it on all solid fuels that you buy, such as briquettes and fire logs., 6:C - As part of efforts to reduce air pollution, lots of places in the UK are smoke control areas. Burning in these areas can carry a fine of up to £1,000 unless you’re using authorised fuel or an exempt appliance. The environmental services department at your local council will be able to give you more details., 7:C - Ecodesign-compliant stoves generate more heat, are cheaper to run and meet stringent new criteria, which come into force in the UK in 2022, for the maximum emission limits of dangerous particles and gases. If you don’t already have one you might consider upgrading by looking up a certified professional to do the job., 8:A - A moisture meter is a cheap, readily available device that can be used to ensure the water content in your wood is suitable and safe for burning. Until the meter shows you it’s 20% or below, burning still presents a higher risk to your health and the environment., 9:C - When compared with a similar log, lighter weight, hollower sound, looser bark and lighter colour are all better indicators than touch., 10:A - It is a legal offence to burn treated wood, which includes furniture that is painted, stained or chemically treated. These contain really dangerous pollutants which could have a serious impact on human health., 11:C - To help improve the air that we breathe and ensure householders choose cleaner fuels, the government began phasing out sales of the two most polluting fuels from May 2021. Wood sold in volumes of less than 2m3 must be certified as “Ready to Burn” meaning its water content is less than 20%. Small-scale producers have until May 2022 to comply., 12:A - Servicing your open fire or stove once a year, using a certified tradesperson, will help to keep it functioning efficiently and free of damaging soot and tar.

Scores